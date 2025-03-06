Bullet train services halted for 3 hours after train cars decouple near Tokyo

Photo shows the Tohoku Shinkansen Line's Hayabusa-Komachi No. 21 bullet train -- the Komachi portion (top) and the Hayabusa portion -- decoupled and stopped on the tracks near JR Nishinippori Station in Tokyo on Thursday.

A bullet train on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line made an emergency stop near a station in Tokyo on Thursday after two cars decoupled, leading to a 3-hour suspension of bullet train services in eastern Japan, the railway operator said.

Bullet train services on the Tohoku, Yamagata, Akita, Hokuriku, and Joetsu shinkansen lines resumed at around 2:35 p.m. after they were suspended on certain sections following the incident, JR East said.

The bullet train in question was carrying around 640 passengers at the time of the incident, but no one sustained injuries, according to the operator.

Sections with suspended shinkansen services included Tokyo-Shin-Aomori on the Tohoku line, Tokyo-Niigata on the Joetsu line and Tokyo-Nagano on the Hokuriku line.

The Hayabusa-Komachi train service, which consists of two linked trains, was found decoupled between Ueno and Omiya stations at around 11:30 a.m. and halted near Nishinippori Station on a local commuter line for examination, according to the company.

The two trains were supposed to separate later, with the Hayabusa to travel to Shinaomori Station on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line and the Komachi to Akita on the Akita Shinkansen Line.

Last September, linked Hayabusa and Komachi bullet trains uncoupled while in motion between Furukawa and Sendai stations in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and were forced to make an emergency stop. About 320 passengers were onboard, but none sustained injuries, according to JR East.

