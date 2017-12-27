Call to check bullet train for undercarriage cracks went unheeded

A shinkansen bullet train that was eventually found to have large cracks in its undercarriage continued running for hours after a request for a safety check went unheeded, the train's operator West Japan Railway Co said Wednesday.

The bullet train ran for more than three hours across 800 kilometers until the issue was investigated, with a 16 centimeter crack and two 14 cm fissures found that the company said could have derailed the high-speed train.

JR West President Tatsuo Kijima admitted at a press conference in Osaka on Wednesday that there had been "insufficient risk management" and the train should have been stopped sooner.

JR West Vice President Norihiko Yoshie said crew members were not alert to the possibility of an accident occurring because they placed "an excessive amount of trust in the safety of shinkansen."

Crew members on the Nozomi No. 34 bound for Tokyo from Hakata on Dec 11 first noticed a burnt smell minutes into the journey but decided to continue.

A maintenance worker who embarked later at Okayama asked that the undercarriage be checked for problems, but the dispatcher in Tokyo who took the call failed to note the request because the chief dispatcher was issuing instructions at the time, the company said.

When the JR West crew handed over duties to crew members from Central Japan Railway Co at Shin-Osaka Station, they reported that there was an unusual smell but no abnormalities that would require halting the train, according to JR Central.

Passengers reported a haze in a cabin and crew members heard a rumbling sound coming from the train's motors. The train was eventually inspected and taken out of service at Nagoya, after covering over 800 km of the journey from Hakata.

Mitsuko Fujisaki who lost her daughter in a fatal derailment of a JR West commuter train near Osaka in 2005 criticized the train operator's decision to let the bullet train run for hours despite unusual signs.

"I believe they could not stop the shinkansen only for abnormal sound or smell because they put priority to keep the operation on schedule," 78-year-old Fujisaki said.

"They haven't learned anything from the accident," she said, referring to the deadly derailment in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture which killed 106 people.

