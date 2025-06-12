 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Chinese fighter jet has near miss with SDF patrol plane: Japan gov't

5 Comments
TOKYO

A Chinese military aircraft had a near miss with a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane over the high seas in the Pacific, flying just 45 meters away after taking off from a moving aircraft carrier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

China's J-15 warplane from the aircraft carrier Shandong made other dangerous maneuvers on Saturday and Sunday, such as passing in front of an MSDF P-3C aircraft at the same altitude and with a distance of about 900 meters between the planes, the ministry said, adding that the government lodged a protest with China and demanded an end to such flights.

Although there was no damage to the Japanese plane or injuries among its crew, Japan "expressed serious concerns" to China since "these abnormal approaches by a Chinese military plane may cause an accidental collision," the ministry said.

The announcement came after the ministry said Monday it has confirmed for the first time two Chinese aircraft carriers, the Shandong and the Liaoning, operating at the same time in the Pacific last weekend, making Tokyo more vigilant against Beijing's maritime assertiveness.

The Shandong was sailing through waters 550 kilometers southeast of Miyako Island in the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday, and two days later conducted takeoff and landing drills involving its fighter jets and helicopters north of Japan's southernmost Okinotori Island within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, the Liaoning was seen in waters about 300 km southwest of the easternmost island of Minamitori on Saturday in Japan's EEZ, before moving southwest outside the EEZ and conducting similar takeoff and landing exercises on Sunday.

The Liaoning was observed beyond what is known as the "second island chain" stretching from Japan's Izu Islands to Guam, a Japanese government official said. China considers the chain its defense line.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

No Action Talk Only.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Sounds like the Japanese plane was deliberately flying close to the Chinese ship so got "buzzed". Something every other military in the world would do.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Sounds like the Japanese plane was deliberately flying close to the Chinese ship so got "buzzed". Something every other military in the world would do.

Not true at all. The Soviets would routinely fly TU-95 Bear and Il-38 May aircraft out to shadow our carrier strike groups. We had very strict rules of engagement to follow that the Soviets also understood as a feature of the INCSEA ( INCidents at SEA ) treaty we had with them. Each side knew the rules going in. We had to intercept the Bear or May no closer than 150 nautical miles from the carrier or the Admiral in charge of the strike group would be relieved of command. There were typically two fighters intercepting the Bear, one behind and outboard of each wing a safe distance. There was no buzzing, everything was very calm and professional. The Soviets also knew that the instant a bomb bay door opened one of those two fighters was going to shoot it down. Those were the rules of engagement. These intercepts were routine and both sides were always professional.

Here is what it looked like.

https://live.staticflickr.com/445/19334942743_41ff3a725c_b.jpg

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A better image of a typical Bear intercept and escort mission over an aircraft carrier.

https://topwar.ru/uploads/posts/2018-07/1532905749_tu-95_3.jpg

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Desert Tortoise

While US only doing observation, Ukraine already destroy those planes last week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Summer Wagashi: 5 Cool & Fresh Traditional Japanese Sweets

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel

Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

GaijinPot Blog

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog