Chinese fighter jet has near miss with SDF patrol plane: Japan gov't

A Chinese military aircraft had a near miss with a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane over the high seas in the Pacific, flying just 45 meters away after taking off from a moving aircraft carrier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

China's J-15 warplane from the aircraft carrier Shandong made other dangerous maneuvers on Saturday and Sunday, such as passing in front of an MSDF P-3C aircraft at the same altitude and with a distance of about 900 meters between the planes, the ministry said, adding that the government lodged a protest with China and demanded an end to such flights.

Although there was no damage to the Japanese plane or injuries among its crew, Japan "expressed serious concerns" to China since "these abnormal approaches by a Chinese military plane may cause an accidental collision," the ministry said.

The announcement came after the ministry said Monday it has confirmed for the first time two Chinese aircraft carriers, the Shandong and the Liaoning, operating at the same time in the Pacific last weekend, making Tokyo more vigilant against Beijing's maritime assertiveness.

The Shandong was sailing through waters 550 kilometers southeast of Miyako Island in the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday, and two days later conducted takeoff and landing drills involving its fighter jets and helicopters north of Japan's southernmost Okinotori Island within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, the Liaoning was seen in waters about 300 km southwest of the easternmost island of Minamitori on Saturday in Japan's EEZ, before moving southwest outside the EEZ and conducting similar takeoff and landing exercises on Sunday.

The Liaoning was observed beyond what is known as the "second island chain" stretching from Japan's Izu Islands to Guam, a Japanese government official said. China considers the chain its defense line.

