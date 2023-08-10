Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China resumes Japan-bound group tours after COVID hiatus

1 Comment
BEIJING

China said Thursday it has approved the resumption of Japan-bound group tours for its citizens, lifting restrictions introduced in January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a move expected to revitalize Japan's inbound tourism sector.

The restart, which comes amid bilateral tensions over Tokyo's plan to start releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, could indicate Beijing's intention to boost people-to-people exchanges.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement it has approved the resumption of group tours to Japan and other countries such as the United States, South Korea, Germany and Australia.

Chinese individuals have been permitted to travel to Japan since the country lifted its strict "zero-COVID" policy in January.

In February and March, China announced the resumption of overseas group tours for Chinese citizens after a roughly three-year hiatus, but the tours were limited to a total of 60 countries, with Japan excluded from the list.

The number of Chinese visitors to Japan amounted to 9.59 million in 2019, accounting for some 30 percent of all inbound tourists. They spent a total of 1.77 trillion yen ($12 billion), official data showed.

Arrivals from China stood at about 208,500 in June, down 76.3 percent from the same month in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

1 Comment
Sigh. It's been a welcome reprieve from these ill mannered idiots.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

