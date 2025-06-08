 Japan Today
national

Chinese carrier sails near Japan's easternmost island for 1st time

TOKYO

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has been spotted in the vicinity of Japan's easternmost island in the Pacific, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Sunday, noting that it is the first time that a Chinese carrier has sailed in those waters.

The carrier, along with two destroyers and another vessel, was seen in waters about 300 kilometers southwest of Minamitori Island, which is approximately 1,900 km southeast of Tokyo, at around 6 p.m. Saturday. The area is within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Liaoning then moved southwest and conducted landing and takeoff drills involving its fighter jets and helicopters on Sunday.

The move comes as the Chinese navy is expanding its activities in waters around Japan. The Japanese government is stepping up its information-gathering and surveillance activities.

The area is within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

But still in international waters which is quite an important fact to miss out unless this was deliberate as this is obviously yet another anti China propaganda post.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

