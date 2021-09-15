Contaminants found in Pfizer vaccine in cities near Tokyo, Osaka

Foreign matter has been found in five unused vials of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in two cities near Tokyo and one in Osaka Prefecture, the local governments said Tuesday.
The vials containing the white floating matter belong to the same lot, FF5357, according to the cities of Sagamihara and Kamakura, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sakai in Osaka Prefecture
The three cities have requested Pfizer to analyze the substances.
The contaminants were discovered at three vaccination sites in Sagamihara between Saturday and Tuesday, one site in Kamakura on Sunday and one site in Sakai on Tuesday.
The cities said they did not use the doses containing the foreign matter while continuing to administer doses bearing the same lot number that were confirmed not contaminated.
Last month, the health ministry halted the use of around 1.63 million doses of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution after foreign substances were discovered in numerous vials.© KYODO
39 Comments
Login to comment
Toshihiro
The question is, can they still be used safely?
cla68
More reasons not to get the jab.
Good
More reason to hurry up and get the jab before they shut it all down.
Jay
Pfizer and ModernaTX churn out millions upon millions of prototype vaccines but are not held responsible for any problems their contaminated batches cause, government is happy to spend billions on the prototype vaccines but are not held responsible for any outcomes, doctors are protected under professional indemnity and are not held responsible for administering the jab, yet you are irresponsible for declining a potentially contaminated jab that no one takes any responsibility for.
Lamilly
If they'd agree to use AZ instead of giving it away this kind of problem wouldn't affect the vaccine rollout.
garymalmgren
The really strange thing about these two cases is that they only happened in vaccines supplied to Japan.
I searched "contaminants in covid vaccines" and all of the results except one were concerning the cases in Japan.
One resut (J&J) referend to a recall of possible contamination that was never clarified.
mph-1212
And of course...Zero accountability!
jeffb
...asks Pfizer to investigate.
Pfizer: it's perfectly fine. Nothing to see here.
The investigation found that there was no health risk posed by the contaminant.
Case closed!
ian
We don't know that.
What we know is that so far only Japan has found and reported contaminants.
Chico3
A few things I see missing from this article. 1. Which specific sites in these locations had the white matter. 2. When was it discovered at these sites. 3. Were the residents of these sites notified that their job might have been contaminated?
Burning Bush
If there are contaminants visible to the naked eye it follows that it's very likely there are also contaminants that are too small for the naked eye to see.
Each of these vials need to go through a microscope before they're administered.
Jtsnose
Perhaps, Japan should consider receiving license from the foreign vaccine companies to manufacture the vaccine within a Japanese facility and within Japan's borders . . . .
Jacko
Better to be detecting them while they have not been injected into our bodies, but that also makes us wonder how many of these "contaminated"ones have entered the bodies of those vaxxed. Scary thought...
Gaijinjland
Great. Just got the vaccine. Fingers crossed.
ディッカウ イェンツ
…a matter of incorrect storage?
Inaka Life
If you don’t know what the substance is, you cannot call it a contaminant.
Meiyouwenti
It used to be that if contaminants were found in vaccine vials, then the entire vaccination would be suspended immediately and the whole lot of vials would be discarded. No longer. They just keep giving people jabs. There’s something really wrong with the medical system.
Oxycodin
Russian roulette? Another reason to wait to get jabs when all has been tested safe
Numan
Moderna is safe. Pfizer is safe. The chain of production is the problem because resources are being taxed to produce so much vaccine. I am glad that I got two shots of Moderna!
I just do not trust the Russian and Chinese vaccines.
Sven Asai
A big bunch of viruses? As we take it to develop immunity, they also might further develop and for example now very much like what’s in the vaccine vials. ROFL
Matej
its properly untested product,heavily promoted by government and sponsored by our taxes.
product maker takes zero responsibility about side effects or deaths caused after vaccination.
zero responsibility.
i think i did good to leave my jabs for others in line.
stickman1760
You just knew the Japanese were going to analyze these vaccines until they found some slight impurities that don’t matter. Nothing to see here folks. As you were.
Wobot
What if they shut it down for being unsafe? Hasty decisions are often not the best
xamurai
The demolition job between vaccine manufacturers is getting more and more interesting!
jaybeeb
Obviously the Japanese are scrutinizing the foreign-made vaccines and trying to find faults. This is not unlike any other product imported to Japan.
jaybeeb
I agree with you. If this white material was in fact an ingredient used in the manufacture of the vaccine, can it be called a contaminant? Immediately calling it a contaminant without and analysis only creates vaccine hesitancy.
Azzprin
.
Contamination is the presence of a constituent, impurity, or some other undesirable element that spoils, corrupts, infects, makes unfit.
.
.
First it was stainless steel particles and now a white matter in the covid vaccine.
.
Moderna Inc.'s and now Pfizer inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine has contained contamination
.
So far i am glad i got the AZ jab. Untill they find a contamination in it.
.
.
Unlike AZ, the other two must be keep at very low temperature.
So maybe the white stuff is from incorrectly stored vaccine.
.
pepelepew
Is Takeda doing any inspection at all on the vaccines they receive from Pfizer?
Pfizer is responsible for the quality of the vaccine, but Takeda is also supposed to perform QA/QC and visual inspection on the product they receive before releasing it to the Japanese market.
Those tests must be documented in case something like this happens and the authorities need to find out what went wrong and what steps are being takes to make sure it doesn't happen again.
wtfjapan
Russian roulette? Another reason to wait to get jabs when all has been tested safe
5 billion vaccinations have been administered world wide as of Sep 2021, where are all these reported mass deaths people Q people are talking about.
wtfjapan
i think i did good to leave my jabs for others in line.
many say that until they or a family member find themselves in hospital on a ventilator
ian
To be approved, vaccines must be tested safe and effective.
That said, it's your choice when to get vaccinated.
Unfortunately it's not your choice when to get infected.
Good luck
CrashTestDummy
Quite concerning that two companies have had contaminants in their vaccines. On top of that, Japan is the only country to have found the contaminants in both vaccines. So, it begs the question, are there any countries that have not found the contaminations or even looked for contamination and went ahead and administered to who knows how many people? So, many questions now.
Concerned Citizen
Not surprising considering the rushed vaccine creation and rollout which skipped over the usual 5-10 year safety verification process.
jaybeeb
Keep up the good work Japan! You will be passing the USA in % of population fully vaccinated soon.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Ah yes, cue the daily accusations. At this point the term "anti-vaxxer" is as synonymous with self-righteous virtue signalers on the left as "fake news" is to anti-democratic extremists on the right. Wake up people. There is a difference between an ignorant, paranoid individual who believes that medicine is an evil conspiracy and an intelligent science-believer who wants to make an informed decision. Consider for a second that pregnant women make up one of the largest groups of unvaccinated people are in the US. Strange how they follow science for the care of their health and that of their unborn child, yet are paradoxically being labeled "anti-science" for not getting jabbed.
Since all of those who religiously throw around the "anti-vaxxer" have time machines, now would be a great chance to put forth the proof you have that none of the COVID vaccines or boosters produce mid-term or long-term side effects. Many people, especially pregnant women, would love this data as it would allow them to get vaccinated and stop worrying. Since you all clearly know it all, please: tell us the facts. But of course no one knows, least of all any of the companies making these products.
One of the best points I've seen all year. The issue here isn't about if someone should get the vaccine, it's about the fact that no one is or will ever be held responsible should anything go wrong. And what's worse? The only people who care about this are seemingly those who want more information before getting the vaccines or boosters. Everyone else mindlessly complied and doesn't bother to think. Every government in the world will use the excuse of "we had to push vaccines for the safety of our citizens" as an instant out. Just look at how difficult it has been to get accountability for the HIV scandal here in the 1980's:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIV-tainted_bloodscandal(Japan)
Also as I keep pointing out, all those who refuse to get a booster shot could very well be classified as "unvaccinated" should Japan go the way Israel has. What then? What happens when many of those constantly lobbing accusations of being an "anti-vaxxer" are then lumped into the same category?
Kniknaknokkaer
Yep because of people who are refusing the vaccine.
Tom San
I posted a similar comment, but the mods took it down saying it was "off-topic".
Kniknaknokkaer
To those saying 'but the vaccines don't work', you're only kidding yourselves. This amazing coincidence happened at my office where, about 3 months ago, almost half of my colleagues were getting covid. Then my employer finished vaccinating the staff almost 2 months ago and people who had the shots stopped catching it, a couple who didn't have them did catch it. Isn't that breaking news......
lincolnman
I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." He added: **"It's a great vaccine*, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works.
Trump is urging everyone, but specifically his supporters in MAGA-world, to take the vaccine - he assures you all that it is safe and effective...
But a majority of MAGA-world think the "Trump vaccine" is fake, that it contains "mind control chips", and will make you sterile...
So isn't Trump endangering his supporters by recommending they take this clearly dangerous vaccine?
Maybe a Trump supporter here can explain this?
Alex
Hhhmmm more like someone has been contaminating the vials to make an anti vaccination statement . Weird that this hasn’t happened anywhere else in the 100 of millions of vials made .