Plaintiffs hold banners in Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday in a lawsuit in which current and former residents of Tamura City sought damages from the government and the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for emotional distress. Photo: KYODO
national

Court orders TEPCO to pay ¥73.5 million over Fukushima nuclear crisis

FUKUSHIMA

A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to pay a total of 73.5 million yen in compensation to current and former residents of Tamura City in the west of the complex hit by the March 2011 disaster for emotional distress.

But the 525 plaintiffs, who sought 11 million yen per person in damages from both Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and the Japanese government, are considering appealing the ruling, some of them said in a press conference.

The Koriyama branch of the Fukushima District Court recognized the plaintiffs' claim that they were anguished by losing a previous way of. life, such as picking nearby wild plants and forging community ties, but dismissed the case against the state.

Presiding Judge Yohei Motomura noted that a government organization's assessment released in 2002 of danger posed by possible quake-induced tsunami for the nuclear complex lacked accuracy, but it was still difficult for the state to foresee the magnitude of tsunami that hit the plant.

"Even if the government had exercised its regulatory authority and had TEPCO take countermeasures, it could not have been possible to prevent the tsunami from triggering the accident," the judge said, awarding 2 million yen to each plaintiff.

Given that the plaintiffs had received compensation in the form of a monthly consolation fee of 100,000 yen from TEPCO through August 2012, the court ruled that most of the damages awarded in its ruling have already been paid.

A devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan's northeast on March 11, 2011, triggered reactor meltdowns at the nuclear complex and sent plumes of radioactive material in the air.

Some areas of Tamura sit within a radius of 20- to 30-kilometers from the plant and were designated as emergency evacuation preparation zones the next month in the event of a worsened situation. The designation was lifted in September 2011.

Similar cases have been filed across Japan accusing the company and government of negligence over safety concerns about the plant.

Land starved Japan has its residents building on flood plains, too close to rivers and the sea.

However, it’s not as if tsunamis are unknown.

Tepco was not ignorant of this and consequently should be held liable for damages due to the company’s lack of foresight.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and the Japanese government, are considering appealing the ruling, some of them said in a press conference.

I would prefer to read Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and the Japanese government, are moving ahead with implementing a variety of alternative sources of energy to replace nuke plants and burning huge amounts of environment damaging fossil fuels. But the fossils in Japan, Inc. are stuck in the fossil era and do not care about the environment nor do they care about future generations that will remain dependent on the globe's fossil establishment while having to live on a planet that has been damaged by the neglect of fossils from previous generations.

"Even if the government had exercised its regulatory authority and had TEPCO take countermeasures, it could not have been possible to prevent the tsunami from triggering the accident," the judge said

Not according to the 420 page, 900 hour report carried out by the Fukushima Nuclear Accident Independent Investigation Commission.

"Although triggered by these cataclysmic events, the subsequent accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant cannot be regarded as a natural disaster," it said.

"It was a profoundly man-made disaster - that could and should have been foreseen and prevented."

Is that it ?

