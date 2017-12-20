Crack found in bullet train could have caused derailment: JR West

A 16-centimeter crack recently found in the undercarriage of a running bullet train could have been serious enough to cause a derailment, train operator West Japan Railway Co said Tuesday.
"It was an extremely serious incident that has affected trust in the safety of shinkansen," JR West Vice President Norihiko Yoshie said, referring to what the transport ministry's accident investigation board has determined to be the first "serious incident" affecting the Japanese high-speed train system.
"It could have caused a derailment," he told a press conference.
A railway safety expert echoed the view, saying the steel frame holding the set of wheels, where the crack was found, was "close to breaking apart." "If the train had continued running, there was a high possibility of a major accident," he said.
The crack was found in the undercarriage of the Nozomi No. 34 bound for Tokyo from Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, after the crew had noticed a burning smell and heard an abnormal motor sound on Dec 11.
The bullet train was halted at Nagoya Station after having run more than three hours with the abnormal smell and noise.
"We must take a hard look at ourselves in that we did not stop the shinkansen immediately despite the abnormalities," Yoshie said, expressing disappointment especially as the company has vowed to make safety its top priority following a 2005 derailment that killed 106 passengers and the driver in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.
The crack at the bottom of the steel frame was 16 cm long and there were also 14-cm cracks on both sides of the frame, the company said.
The train was moved from Nagoya Station to a carriage base in Hakata for a probe after occupying one of the tracks for a week. The transport ministry's Japan Transport Safety Board and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., which made the train's undercarriage, are also investigating what caused the incident.
Yoshie said the company had not expected an undercarriage to get a crack. He said all undercarriages will undergo checks by the end of January.
On Dec. 12, the safety board recognized the case as the first "serious incident" affecting the shinkansen system since 2001 when the board's predecessor organization was established. A serious incident is defined as a situation deemed to bear the risk of causing an accident.© KYODO
15 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Thankfully there was no accident, but letting the train continue to operate while suspecting some type of problem is negligent.
Lives are more important than keeping a schedule!
Mizuame
The "fail safe" principle was overlooked.
Lost-in-Nagoya
Positive point: there are no victims
Negative point: running 3 hours at that incredible speed with a burning smell!?!??
Nan Ferra
Maybe they used a little superglue to help it pass the inspection.
Goodlucktoyou
from the tagline i thought this was about an illegal substance.
Japanese infrastructure is now reaching "past the use by date". my local train station has cracks on the platform to such an extent, that i wait near the main structural base.
mmwkdw
Sub-standard Steel perhaps ?
Tatami53
"the company has vowed to make safety its top priority" -- really? is that why they are going to wait until "the end of January" to check the undercarriages? Are they giving employees "time off" to enjoy O-Shogatsu? What is their logic?
Disillusioned
The Nozomi is one of the oldest bullet trains in Japan. It's been in operation since 1992 (25 years). That's a heck of a lot of high-speed kilometers between Tokyo and Osaka. It should be no surprise it's starting to break. It's pretty clear they need to upgrade their inspection routine to include metal fatigue. It only takes one accident to destroy their perfect safety record.
Strangerland
I haven't been here 25 years, and the Nozomi wasn't here when I first came. If I recall correctly, it was around 2002 or 2003 when it came into service.
mmwkdw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shinkansen
Shamanu
Kobe Steel is one of Kawasaki Heavy Industries' suppliers, so it could be traced back to the safety data scandal.
Steven M. Jankowski
My thoughts exactly upon reading the article.
Disillusioned
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nozomi_(train)
Yubaru
While the trains starting running in 92' there have been numerous upgrades and the original trains are no longer in service, so who knows just how long this train was running, for all anyone knows it could be brand-new!
sappquest
Tatami,
The impression I get is that they will complete the checks by then, meaning it will take roughly one month to carry out detailed inspections.
That sounds reasonable, doesn't it, considering that they can't pull all carriages out of service simultaneously and shut down the system.