Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Damages awarded to families of fatal raw meat poisoning victims

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered restaurant chain operator Foods Forus Co. to pay 169 million yen ($1.58 million) to victims and families of those who died from food poisoning after eating raw meat at its barbecue restaurants in 2011.

While the Tokyo District Court awarded damages to the plaintiffs, it ruled that the former president of Foods Forus, which is filing for special liquidation, did not commit gross negligence.

The plaintiffs had sought around 209 million yen in damages and medical treatment expenses from the company and the former president.

Around 180 customers developed symptoms of food poisoning after dining at six Yakiniku-zakaya Ebisu restaurants in four prefectures -- Kanagawa, Toyama, Ishikawa and Fukui -- in April 2011. Strains of O-111 were found in many of the victims.

Five died due to illness, and nine plaintiffs including the families of the three dead victims, who ate at the outlet in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, sued the company and the former president in October 2014.

The plaintiffs argued that the former president should be found liable for his failure to have the eateries abide by the state's sanitary criteria that call for trimming the surface of raw beef when serving it.

Presiding Judge Naohisa Suzuki, however, turned down the claim, saying the criteria are a "nonbinding goal" and that the public is not fully aware of them. "It cannot be said that if trimming had been carried out, food poisoning could have been prevented for sure," the judge said.

In February 2016, police sent papers on the case to prosecutors following their investigation of the former president on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death or injury. The prosecutors later decided not to indict him.

The families of the victims are considering filing a petition with a prosecution inquest panel to overturn the decision.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

There is a very good reason to cook meat before you eat it, and this is it. The operator of this chain needs to make people sign a waiver if they are going to eat raw meat. It’s just a gamble! Even under the most strict of hygienic conditions there are harmful bacteria living within the meat. Raw chicken is even more dangerous.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The operator of this chain needs to make people sign a waiver if they are going to eat raw meat. 

Right, and every person who eats raw fish at a sushi shop will need to do the same. No I don't think so, the people have the right to expect that the establishment is following sanitary guidelines, and they have the choice to eat it or not.

The establishment is getting off easy in my opinion.

Even under the most strict of hygienic conditions there are harmful bacteria living within the meat. Raw chicken is even more dangerous.

True, yet it's again up to the person who orders it. A warning in the menu should be enough.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

STEP up to Help Students Pass the Eiken English Proficiency Test

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo