Damages awarded to families of fatal raw meat poisoning victims

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered restaurant chain operator Foods Forus Co. to pay 169 million yen ($1.58 million) to victims and families of those who died from food poisoning after eating raw meat at its barbecue restaurants in 2011.

While the Tokyo District Court awarded damages to the plaintiffs, it ruled that the former president of Foods Forus, which is filing for special liquidation, did not commit gross negligence.

The plaintiffs had sought around 209 million yen in damages and medical treatment expenses from the company and the former president.

Around 180 customers developed symptoms of food poisoning after dining at six Yakiniku-zakaya Ebisu restaurants in four prefectures -- Kanagawa, Toyama, Ishikawa and Fukui -- in April 2011. Strains of O-111 were found in many of the victims.

Five died due to illness, and nine plaintiffs including the families of the three dead victims, who ate at the outlet in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, sued the company and the former president in October 2014.

The plaintiffs argued that the former president should be found liable for his failure to have the eateries abide by the state's sanitary criteria that call for trimming the surface of raw beef when serving it.

Presiding Judge Naohisa Suzuki, however, turned down the claim, saying the criteria are a "nonbinding goal" and that the public is not fully aware of them. "It cannot be said that if trimming had been carried out, food poisoning could have been prevented for sure," the judge said.

In February 2016, police sent papers on the case to prosecutors following their investigation of the former president on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death or injury. The prosecutors later decided not to indict him.

The families of the victims are considering filing a petition with a prosecution inquest panel to overturn the decision.

© KYODO