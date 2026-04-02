Chubu Electric admits rigging quake-resistance data at nuclear plant

The operator of a nuclear power plant in central Japan has admitted that its civil engineering department had manipulated quake-resistance data from no later than 2012, with more than 100 cases discovered.
In a report submitted to the Nuclear Regulation Authority and industry ministry, Chubu Electric Power Co also said it had received multiple whistleblower reports regarding the data manipulation since 2018, but no action had been taken.
The latest findings come after the company revealed in January that favorable seismic ground-motion data had been cherry-picked when setting earthquake-resistant standards for the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.
Chubu Electric President Kingo Hayashi said at a press conference in Nagoya that organizational reforms aimed at preventing a recurrence would be "tackled with unwavering determination and total commitment."
After learning of the suspected data manipulation issue from an external source in February last year, the nuclear watchdog in January ordered the utility to submit a report on the matter by the end of March.
According to the report, during the safety screening process for restarting its reactors, Chubu Electric told regulators that it had created 20 seismic motion sets based on varying conditions and selected the one closest to the average to determine a benchmark for earthquake-resistant design.
In reality, however, the company had been generating numerous combinations of seismic motions and average waves and selecting a set from among them. This was done at least 105 times between 2012 and fiscal 2021.
There were also at least three cases in fiscal 2018 of an average wave being purposely chosen first and the remaining seismic motions adjusted to make the overall results appear consistent.
The company said it has not been able to determine the full scope of individuals and departments involved. It also acknowledged that materials available for investigation were limited as it had not documented requirements for generating standard seismic motions or the criteria for selecting representative waves.
Separate to the report, a third-party panel set up by the company is currently investigating the matter.
The Hamaoka plant was shut down at the request of the government under then Prime Minister Naoto Kan, a few months after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Chubu Electric applied for safety screening of the Nos. 3 and 4 units at the Hamaoka plant under strengthened post-Fukushima nuclear regulations in 2014 and 2015.
The nuclear watchdog has suspended the safety screening process for restarting the reactors at the plant.© KYODO
31 Comments
Login to comment
grc
Now there’s a surprise
Spitfire
I’m sure a bow and a half-hearted apology will suffice.
Beggars belief after what happened 15 years ago.
SaikoPhysco
It is constant, rarely does a month go by without some Japanese company cooking the numbers in one way or another. In a country where people are amazingly honest and law abiding, there seems to be a different set of rules for corporations. Every time companies are exposed, regulators say they're tightening oversight but it still happens again and again. What cracks me up... today, with the new bicycle laws, I saw a bunch of kids get written up for riding on a sidewalk. Yet corporations and regulators feel they can wrecklessly do as the please with Nuclear facilities.
tamanegi
No biggie. This is Japan after all. Just put on a surgical mask, say sorry, bow deeply and take a 20% payout for six months
sakurasuki
Is Fukushima mess alone is not enough, for not doing mistake in power plant?
Asiaman7
grc + Spitfire + tamanegi + sakurasuki
The number of downvotes you have rapidly generated is indicative of the problem.
There are those who prefer to hide or dismiss anything shameful or embarrassing to the country than to honestly acknowledge it, account for it, and pursue meaningful reform.
quercetum
When a country’s major industries and regulators have been caught falsifying information time and again, scepticism becomes less a posture and more a reasonable civic instinct.
Chubu Electric Power systematically manipulated seismic safety data at the Hamaoka nuclear plant—at least 80 separate cases, some stretching back to 2012, all while internal warnings were ignored.
Toyota, the country’s most iconic manufacturer, was recently found to have falsified multiple safety tests, including pedestrian‑protection and crash‑impact data.
Mazda rewrote engine‑control software to distort output testing; Yamaha and Honda submitted false noise‑test data; Suzuki misreported braking‑system results.
These are not footnotes—they are the backdrop against which Japan now asks the world to take its word on Fukushima.
So when the IAEA says the water is safe, the debate is not really about radiological thresholds or dilution ratios. It is about whether the underlying data can be trusted at all. And that doubt—persistent, uncomfortable, and entirely predictable—comes not from anti‑nuclear hysteria or geopolitical gamesmanship, but from Japan’s own record.
A record in which falsification is not an aberration but a recurring theme, and where each new scandal reinforces the suspicion that what is presented as objective science may, in fact, be something far more fragile.
In that light, the world’s hesitation is not irrational. It is the inevitable consequence of a trust that has been eroded, drip by drip, scandal by scandal, for more than a decade.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
This is what happens when you put a particular culture or country on a pedestal.
You get shocked when you find out they aren't that particularly different from anyone in the world.
Some just lie and gaslight better.
HopeSpringsEternal
Insane greed, because when these legacy reactors meltdown, utilities can't pay for it. Time for Japan to move at warp speed, regarding Small Modular Reactors, and stop rolling the earthquake/meltdown 'dice'
ian
Careful, the iaea review is being used as a stamp of approval but the iaea did not say the water is safe.
And it doesn't regulate or approve the discharge.
The IAEA explicitly states its report is "neither a recommendation nor an endorsement" of the decision to dump the water; it only assesses the technical execution of that decision
ian
If these are commonly being done to nuke plants then then not surprising if these are being done to just about anything else
thepersoniamnow
Faking data in a nuclear power plant should be a criminal charge! They are endangering the entire nation.
They should all be fired and charged criminally!
Garthgoyle
Nice. Seems we haven't learned anything from 3/111.
Now, let's make some arrests and make an example of these people.
British Malcolm
Data-rigging is par for the course in Japan. At least at all the engineering jobs I’ve had in Japan over the past three decades.
Mike Hunt
Cooking the books is a national past time. Like a house with only quality tiles on the front and cheap stuff on the sides!
Legrande
If you look into how nuclear power was introduced to Japan via an accused war criminal you will see it has been rotten from the word "go."
kyushubill
Ah oopsie
wallace
Sits on the most dangerous fault line.
Sanjinosebleed
Chubu Electric President Kingo Hayashi said at a press conference in Nagoya that organizational reforms aimed at preventing a recurrence would be "tackled with unwavering determination and total commitment."
This scum bag should be arrested and jailed! Why not? He is putting thousands of lives if not the whole country at risk for his own financial gain! So disappointing and corrupt but sadly not unexpected!
This is eh nuclear power should NEVER be used in Japan!
nosushiforyou
And cue the "Moshiwaken gozaimasen", followed by typical deep fake bow, pretend to be remorseful, and "Promise to take action so that this fraud never happens again" from the CEO/President...in 3...2...1.
And as usual...NOBODY will go to jail or face any serious consequences at Chubu Electric.
I'm guessing the usual brown envelopes were passed under the table to the Nuclear Regulation Authority bureaucrat with a bow, smile and wink to make this little "inconvenience" go away for Chubu Electric.
Ricky Kaminski13
Fudging data and manipulating the story to fake competence is an unfortunate, but widespread national pastime. Expediency has almost become imbedded within the lost decade’s generation of workers. Nuclear power plants just had a rare spotlight shown upon them.
It has to end, real simple. Making and admitting mistakes is part of life. The culture of shame though…
lostrune2
How can we trust data how safe Japan really is
nandakandamanda
Hamaoka is already well known as possibly the most potentially dangerous NPP in Japan, even before any figure fudging. On low sandy loam, over a large earthquake fault (as Wallace says above), just up-wind of Tokyo, and they’ve recently rebuilt the sea wall across the sand dunes higher against the tsunami when the big one hits.
Russell Leisenheimer
Not surprised by this, but I certainly can't say this instills me with any confidence.
dmacleod
Cases like this make it harder to take “safety reviews” at face value. If seismic data can be adjusted to fit a preferred outcome, then what exactly are regulators evaluating?
Japan depends on public trust to move forward with nuclear energy. Incidents like this don’t just delay one plant—they set back the entire conversation.
If the industry wants long-term acceptance, transparency and real accountability aren’t optional—they’re essential.
smithinjapan
And the punishment? New contracts and a stern glance and request they don't do it again, to which they promised reforms that will be "tackled with unwavering determination and total commitment." I mean, they only got caught on a hundred or more lies... we know from now on they'll never do so. And, when the next big quake hits and the mushroom cloud makes most of Honshu uninhabitable, the head of Chubu Electric will retire with a golden parachute, and the new head will say no one could have seen it coming, that it was unfortunate, etc.
Aoi Azuuri
They began it from immediate after Fukushima disaster. It tells how unserious and irresponsible about safety and nuclear disaster they are.
Besides, Japan's nuclear regulators could not see right through their falsification until whistleblowing.
Moreover, company that had directly falsified data has relations with other nuclear plants.
But, no one punished so far.
Japan's nuclear power is still deceptive and defective as same as before Fukushima disaster.
kurisupisu
It’s only a matter of time before Japan has another radioactive release which will yet again endanger its people.
wanderlust
And this is why nuclear power is distrusted and not supported in Japan, except by those with vested interests.
john b
paragraph 1:
The operator of a nuclear power plant in central Japan has admitted that its civil engineering department had manipulated quake-resistance data from no later than 2012, with more than 100 cases discovered.
paragraph 7:
In reality, however, the company had been generating numerous combinations of seismic motions and average waves and selecting a set from among them. This was done at least 105 times between 2012 and fiscal 2021.
i believe paragraph 7. this is the real reason japan is a third world country.
bo
Hold on this can't be real , the Japanese are famous for their honesty , arent they?