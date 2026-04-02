Chubu Electric admits rigging quake-resistance data at nuclear plant

The operator of a nuclear power plant in central Japan has admitted that its civil engineering department had manipulated quake-resistance data from no later than 2012, with more than 100 cases discovered.

In a report submitted to the Nuclear Regulation Authority and industry ministry, Chubu Electric Power Co also said it had received multiple whistleblower reports regarding the data manipulation since 2018, but no action had been taken.

The latest findings come after the company revealed in January that favorable seismic ground-motion data had been cherry-picked when setting earthquake-resistant standards for the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Chubu Electric President Kingo Hayashi said at a press conference in Nagoya that organizational reforms aimed at preventing a recurrence would be "tackled with unwavering determination and total commitment."

After learning of the suspected data manipulation issue from an external source in February last year, the nuclear watchdog in January ordered the utility to submit a report on the matter by the end of March.

According to the report, during the safety screening process for restarting its reactors, Chubu Electric told regulators that it had created 20 seismic motion sets based on varying conditions and selected the one closest to the average to determine a benchmark for earthquake-resistant design.

In reality, however, the company had been generating numerous combinations of seismic motions and average waves and selecting a set from among them. This was done at least 105 times between 2012 and fiscal 2021.

There were also at least three cases in fiscal 2018 of an average wave being purposely chosen first and the remaining seismic motions adjusted to make the overall results appear consistent.

The company said it has not been able to determine the full scope of individuals and departments involved. It also acknowledged that materials available for investigation were limited as it had not documented requirements for generating standard seismic motions or the criteria for selecting representative waves.

Separate to the report, a third-party panel set up by the company is currently investigating the matter.

The Hamaoka plant was shut down at the request of the government under then Prime Minister Naoto Kan, a few months after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Chubu Electric applied for safety screening of the Nos. 3 and 4 units at the Hamaoka plant under strengthened post-Fukushima nuclear regulations in 2014 and 2015.

The nuclear watchdog has suspended the safety screening process for restarting the reactors at the plant.

© KYODO