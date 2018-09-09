Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Death toll from Hokkaido earthquake rises to 39

0 Comments
SAPPORO

The death toll from the strong earthquake that rocked Hokkaido last week has risen to 39, authorities said Sunday, as work to restore air and land transport as well as water and power supplies continues.

More than 7,000 Self-Defense Forces members and other emergency service rescuers are continuing to search for one last missing person in the town of Atsuma where massive landslides buried houses following the magnitude-6.7 earthquake on Thursday.

Hokkaido Railway Co. has resumed some express train operations that had been fully suspended.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo