 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

DisneySea opens Fantasy Springs themed after 'Frozen,' 'Peter Pan'

0 Comments
CHIBA

The new Fantasy Springs theme area at Tokyo DisneySea opened on Thursday, offering visitors the chance to experience the world of films including "Frozen."

The new area, also based on "Peter Pan" and "Tangled," is the eighth themed port in DisneySea, adjacent to Tokyo Disneyland, and has four rides, three restaurants and a hotel.

The area was opened at 8 a.m. after a ceremony in front of its entrance attended by around 100 people chosen by lottery from the park's fan club and others. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse also showed up.

"A fantasy world that no one has ever experienced welcomes you. We can say this is one of the world's greatest masterpieces," Yumiko Takano, chief executive of the park's operator Oriental Land Co, said at the opening ceremony.

In the ride named Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey, visitors board a boat that moves back and forth, guiding them through the story of the film "Frozen."

Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure features a boat ride with an immersive 3D experience of the world of pirates.

"I felt like I was flying in the sky," said 10-year-old Rino Nishimura, who visited the park in costume with her parents from the western Japan city of Yamaguchi.

The new area has multiple fountains decorated with rocks engraved with various Disney characters.

It has restaurants designed like castles and other locations from popular films, as well as a 475-room hotel themed on Disney classics like "Beauty and the Beast" and "Bambi."

Visitors to the new area are required to buy a Disney Premier Access pass or obtain a free standby pass, in addition to an entrance ticket to Tokyo DisneySea.

Oriental Land invested about 320 billion yen to build the new area, covering approximately 140,000 square meters. Tokyo DisneySea, opened in 2001, expanded by around 20 percent through the addition of the new area.

Under the initial plan announced in 2018, the operator aimed to open the section in fiscal 2022 but postponed it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog