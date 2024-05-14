 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Drone filming Japanese MSDF ship went undetected: source

1 Comment
TOKYO

The intrusion of an unauthorized drone suspected to have filmed a video of a docked Maritime Self-Defense Force ship near Tokyo went undetected, a government source said Tuesday, suggesting a serious flaw in security.

The Defense Ministry said the footage, posted on a Chinese social media platform in March, may be authentic, as it provides a clear overhead shot of the deck of the carrier Izumo while it was docked at an MSDF base in Yokosuka.

The video is also believed not to have been generated by artificial intelligence, with the owner of the footage saying in a recent online interview with Kyodo News, conducted in English, "All the footages I posted are filmed by myself."

Unauthorized drone flights are prohibited near the Yokosuka base and its vicinity, and the Self-Defense Forces are supposed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles by radar or other means before trying to jam or capture them.

But such appropriate steps were not taken when the drone in the undated video flew, the source said. On Tuesday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara acknowledged that the SDF's countermeasures against the intrusion of drones were "insufficient."

Kihara also pledged to introduce high-quality equipment to deal with incoming drones as soon as possible.

Izumo, one of the largest MSDF vessels, is undergoing an upgrade to become a de facto aircraft carrier.

1 Comment
Security breach.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

