Event marking Japan-China 50th diplomatic anniversary opens in Beijing

A two-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations next week kicked off Saturday in Beijing, with organizers hoping to attract Chinese people unfamiliar with Japanese culture through programs featuring food, music and animation, among others.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event at a Beijing shopping mall where 70,000 people visit daily adopted pre-recorded video footage and online exchanges, providing chances for visitors to get glimpses of Japan while the pandemic-induced travel restrictions remain in place.

At the opening ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi stressed the significance of holding such an event, saying it will help deepen mutual understanding and trust between people of the two countries.

"I hope this event will generate interest in Japan among as many Chinese people as possible and prompt them to visit Japan when travel restrictions are lifted," the envoy said.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua expressed hope that Chinese people will understand Japanese culture and tradition through this event.

The event programs include the presentation of new fusion food menu that can be enjoyed by people of the two countries, a talk session on "gyoza" dumplings originating from China, shamisen performance and the display of a "pilgrimage" map for tourists who are Japanese anime fans.

As bilateral relations remain precarious ahead of the anniversary Thursday following China's fierce response to criticism by Japan and Western nations last month of its actions in the Taiwan Strait, there had been concerns that the celebratory event might not be held.

Shows of Japanese superhero Ultraman were canceled as an actor could not come from Shanghai to Beijing due to COVID quarantine, while an airing of pre-recorded performance of classic music "Sabre Dance" was called off as the Chinese co-sponsor sought a program "fit for an event promoting friendship," the organizers said.

They earlier explained that those programs were canceled to avoid inspiring perceptions of confrontation.

For the event, the organizers, including the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, collected some 6 million yuan ($847,800), mostly from China-based Japanese companies.

© KYODO