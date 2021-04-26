Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Explosion reported at cement factory in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

An explosion is believed to have occurred Monday night at a factory of Taiheiyo Cement Corp in Hidaka, Saitama Prefecture, causing a car to catch fire in a parking lot about 50 meters way, firefighters said.

An official of the cement company said an off-grid power system on the premises of the factory, is likely to have exploded. Around 20 workers were at the factory, but so far there have been no reports of injuries.

A local fire department received an emergency call at around 10 p.m. Monday reporting the sound of a blast and a passenger car on fire.

Following the explosion, a forest near the factory also caught fire but the blaze was quickly put out, according to firefighters.

Residents around the factory heard a large explosion, with a 38-year-old woman who lives about 2 kilometers from the factory saying there was a loud noise and shaking.

"My daughter was on her way home from a cram school and was surprised to see something that looked like snowflakes falling," the woman added.

A 25-year-old resident of neighboring Sakado city told Kyodo News he saw black smoke rising from the factory when he was in the adjacent parking lot of a pachinko parlor.

The man said he was able to return home in his ash-covered car, but there were other vehicles with broken windshields.

