A train on the Yamanote line in stopped temporarily at JR Meguro Station in Tokyo due to a power outage on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Extensive power outage hits JR trains in Tokyo area

SAITAMA

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) said it experienced extensive service disruption in the Tokyo area on Sunday afternoon due to a power outage.

While the cause of the outage is not yet known, a fire was reported at the railway company's substation facility in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture neighboring the capital, local firefighter authorities said.

The fire was put out around 1:25 p.m., and no injuries have been reported, according to the fire department in Warabi.

It said it received a call around 12:55 p.m. reporting the sound of an explosion at the substation. JR East said it halted services in the Tokyo metropolitan area including on the Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku and Joban lines from around the same time.

Some of the disrupted services have been partially resumed, but the Keihin-Tohoku Line and several other lines are still halted, according to JR East.

I wonder if the outage has something to do with the effect of Friday's earthquake.

Tokyo with high population density is vulnerable to various natural disasters including pandemics. I suggest that key administrative and socioeconomic functions be decentralized for backups. Digital storage can be relocated in Hokkaido or Nagano where there is natural coolant.

