Fewer people on streets of Japan's major cities amid stay-at-home requests

Far fewer people were on the streets of shopping areas in Tokyo and other cities in Japan on Saturday, after authorities issued stay-at-home requests in the wake of the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.
For the second straight weekend, many people in Japan refrained from going out after the country's National Governors' Association on Thursday called on residents to avoid leaving their homes except for essential reasons. The number of temporarily closed stores and restaurants increased from the previous weekend.
"As the vast majority of stores are shut, the number of people on the streets is only about 10 percent of normal times," said a 48-year-old shop employee in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. "I hardly see foreign tourists now these days."
Besides Tokyo, where a surge in new cases has made the capital the worst-hit area in the country, stay-at-home requests have also been issued by prefectures including Osaka, Fukui, Fukuoka, Miyagi and Ibaraki.
Across Japan, the number of infections topped 3,700, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined earlier this year near Tokyo.
In recent days, Tokyo, which reported 89 new cases on Friday, has been struggling to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Friday's figure pushed Tokyo's total number of cases to 773, a day after it recorded its biggest daily increase of 97 cases.
Among major retailers, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd earlier this week decided to close six department stores in and around Tokyo during the weekends until April 12.
The famous scramble crossing and shopping streets near JR Shibuya Station, normally packed with people from their late teens to 30s, were no exception. Shibuya 109, a popular department store for young women, will be closed through April 12.
The atmosphere in commercial districts outside Tokyo was similar. Foot traffic was noticeably sparse, except people buying daily necessities and those trying to secure facial masks.
"I went to all the shops in this area to find masks but all were sold out. I hope I can still find them," said a 43-year man who waited in a line outside a drug store in Fukuoka's major shopping district of Tenjin for about one hour before it opened.© KYODO
quercetum
110 in Tokyo infected today. I know you guys are out enjoying the beautiful day but what you do affects things down the line.
No Business
Not where I live. Traffic volume same as normal. Pachinko parlors just as busy.
kurisupisu
Only six people in my carriage on the way to Osaka at 16.16
spinningplates
Just went to the supermarket in Meguro/Naka Meguro, people everywhere.
Numan
False information to make people believe the lockdown is working, so they can fudge the numbers some more.
That is not true from Meguro to Ikebukuro!
thelessdeceived
Got to stay home and healthy so you're ok for Monday!
Luddite
I live a few minutes walk from a popular cherry blossom viewing area. It was very busy yesterday, but today it’s packed. I had to detour to avoid the area, no possibility of social distancing at all. The message isn’t getting through, the constant focus on Tokyo is making others elsewhere thinking these isn’t a problem in their area.
tamanegi
Local park in East Osaka was pretty busy as usual. Kids and families enjoying the lovely day, sports, BBQs, fishing, a few hanami picnics. Groups of up to a dozen.
Zero social distancing.
Numan
The only people in Japan that I know taking it seriously are the US military because of the problems at home! Japan seems to be in a state of denial! Fukushima all over again!
rgcivilian1
Guess it doesn't apply to everyone. There are people everywhere even in the parks near Ginza, Yokohama docks are full, the stores are buzzing and last night didn't seem any different either. I have friends from down south and north and they too report no problems with going out anywhere and in fact too many people out and about. My neighbors left early this morning for camping and around the cabins nearby all are full with people with 3 to 4 large parties of 50 people attending.
Numan
I am starting to believe that Japan sees this epidemic as an us versus them situation. As long as I stay around other Japanese (they are all so clean), I will be safe.
No hear no testing, no speak no testing, no see no testing = Safety Japan!
smartacus
In my opinion, the biggest problem is the night life. That's where I think the lockdown should focus. Bars, clubs, restaurants, pachinko, karaoke, yakatabune need to closed. The number of younger people (20s to 50s) being infected is increasing and they are the ones frequenting nightlife areas.
Numan
Yeah, there are a lot of small mom and pop izakayas like you see in the Golden Gai or under bridges like Yurakucho with very few seats in my neighborhood.
They have been packed and last night especially!
Somebody will definitely get the "rona".