 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in a building in Osaka's Dotonbori district on Monday. Image: Kyodo
national

2 dead, 4 injured after fire breaks out at building in Osaka's Dotonbori district

2 Comments
OSAKA

Two firefighters have died and four people have been taken to hospital following a fire that broke out in a building near Dotonbori, Osaka, on Monday morning.

The fire occurred in a building housing restaurants in one of the city's busiest shopping areas and a popular tourist spot, local firefighters said.

An emergency call at around 9:50 a.m. reported the fire on the first floor of the building, according to the fire department which mobilized 51 fire trucks.

The fire was largely extinguished after about three hours. However, a total of 110 square meters was burned, covering the basement to third floors of the building where the fire started, and the fifth and sixth floors of an adjacent building.

The two firefighters who died, aged 22 and 55, were found on the sixth floor of the building. Three other firefighters (one in his 20s and two in their 30s) were taken to hospital. A woman in her 20s who was a customer at a restaurant in the adjacent building was also taken to hospital. All four are said to be in no danger.

Black smoke was seen spewing from the building, located close to the famous Glico neon billboard, with crowds of passersby and tourists stopping to watch firefighters' attempts to extinguish the blaze.

© KYODO/Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Two brave firefighters, may they rest in peace. They run towards fires, whilst everyone else runs away from them,

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Very sad. Very tragic. The death of first responders trying to save lives. Not an easy location for firefighting.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

JR KAIRI Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Makeup Products Everyone Already Loves

Savvy Tokyo

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Is Japan the Best Country to Teach English? (Here’s How It Compares)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog