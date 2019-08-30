Fire breaks out at Toyota's head office site; no injuries

A fire broke out at Toyota Motor Corp's technology development facility on its head office site in Aichi Prefecture on Friday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

A security guard reported smoke around 4:50 p.m. to the local fire department in the city of Toyota. The smoke spread throughout the eighth floor at the top of the building before being contained around an hour and a half later.

The company said the fire was extinguished at 7:10 p.m. after all 1,300 employees inside the building had evacuated outside and it did not affect automotive production.

Twelve fire engines were deployed at the site and local authorities are now investigating the incident.

