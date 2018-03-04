Fire engulfs train station in western Japan; 1 missing

Firefighters are seen outside Miki Station after extinguising a fire on Sunday night.

A fire engulfed a train station building in western Japan on Sunday, forcing local residents to evacuate, with a 68-year-old resident of a nearby house apparently unaccounted for, fire fighters said.

The fire broke out at the house south of Miki station of Kobe Electric Railway Co around 6 p.m. in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture, and soon engulfed the station building.

The fire was brought under control after it had gutted three buildings, including the one-story station building.

No injuries were reported among people using the station, the train operator said, adding services on part of the line were suspended.

