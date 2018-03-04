Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters are seen outside Miki Station after extinguising a fire on Sunday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Fire engulfs train station in western Japan; 1 missing

KOBE

A fire engulfed a train station building in western Japan on Sunday, forcing local residents to evacuate, with a 68-year-old resident of a nearby house apparently unaccounted for, fire fighters said.

The fire broke out at the house south of Miki station of Kobe Electric Railway Co around 6 p.m. in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture, and soon engulfed the station building.

The fire was brought under control after it had gutted three buildings, including the one-story station building.

No injuries were reported among people using the station, the train operator said, adding services on part of the line were suspended.

Good to hear no injuries. Hope they find the old man!!

I too hope they find the man safe.

