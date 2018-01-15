Home alone: Men especially face harsh times ahead

More people in Japan are living alone but what is particularly alarming is their identity: mainly Japanese men with loose ties to their local communities.
Many are elderly men in isolation, lacking any support, or those of the working generation who have delayed or shunned marriage, only now to find they are facing the unwitting prospect of growing old alone.
Indeed, Japan is in a predicament where it needs to create a social security network that stretches beyond the family as the basic household unit of society.
A Tokyo man in his 90s whose wife died nearly 10 years ago is a textbook example of what can happen to people left to their own devices: he began to show signs of dementia after five or six years living on his own.
Although he was formally recognized as "requiring support," the man insisted that he be left alone when a facilitator at the local Community General Support Center recommended he receive nursing-care services.
He refused hospital visits, and even his pacemaker began to malfunction. He stopped attending neighborhood association meetings and other events he used to when he was healthy.
Having no children to care for him, the man found himself in virtual isolation. He had not taken a bath in years, nor changed his clothes. Because of his erratic dietary habits, he failed to get proper nutrition, leading to a worsening of his dementia. The man finally entered a private residential nursing home last November.
Similar examples can be seen across the nation. Yoko Shimazaki, who is in charge of the man's case at the Community General Support Center, said keeping tabs on those living alone, especially at night, is troublesome.
"For people living alone, we are in the dark sometimes, especially at night. It is difficult to get a comprehensive view of everything happening with them," Shimazaki said.
Isolation is an issue affecting many, even the working generation. "When I think of getting old all I see in front of me is darkness," an unmarried man in his 40s who lives in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, said with a look of gloom.
The man graduated from a prestigious university in the Kansai region but was unable to secure a job at his company of choice during the so-called "employment ice age." He quit his job after working several years for a small manufacturer.
Afterwards he jumped around in part-time jobs, and he now works as a temporary employee for a local government office. He is seeking marriage, but when he tells potential partners his annual salary he is often rejected.
According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the ratio of people who have never married before turning 50 -- the "lifetime unmarried ratio" -- continues to rise, reaching 23 percent and 14 percent for men and women, respectively, in 2015.
For people, like the aforementioned man, following the so-called second baby boomer generation (those born from 1971-1974) who went through the employment ice age as young adults, many have not seen income growth, and hence hesitate to marry because of financial difficulties.
For the man, the fear of dying alone cannot be ignored. "If I get sick or become unemployed I would be cut off from society. It is scary to live alone but there's nothing I can do."
People living alone will make up nearly 40 percent of all households in 2040, according to a prediction by the same national research institute.
Some companies see the rise of elderly people living alone as a unique business opportunity. Venture startup PowerElec based in Nagoya, west of Tokyo, has developed a device already on the market that can gauge power consumption between home appliances, such as television sets, and a Wi-Fi plug.
For example, the device detects abnormal patterns in power from a TV that has been left on or off for an extended period, and the data is transmitted to the company's cloud server. Family members or local government agencies are then notified either via email or with a cellphone app to confirm the person's safety.
PowerElec says its new internet of things (IoT) service was deemed necessary to deal with the social problem of elderly people living alone.
The majority of service users are family members living apart from their elderly relatives, but the city of Nagoya has also incorporated the service to check the safety of elderly people living alone in municipal housing, and the service is expanding.
Katsuhiko Fujimori, a chief researcher at Mizuho Information & Research Institute, said that in the future a social network that expands beyond a family will be necessary to cope with the rise in mainly unmarried men living alone as they grow old.
"We won't be able to rely on families to care for the elderly, unlike up to now. Along with a strengthening of social security with enhanced nursing-care services, it will be necessary that mechanisms be created to promote interaction among housing residents," Fujimori said.© KYODO
Yubaru
Whomever wrote this article is asking for the impossible here.
Maria
The problems of men's mental and physical health has only recently (ie the last several years) entered the limelight.
Movember is perhaps the best-known of the movements, and it works globally to publicise and address the many problems men face. It has done a lot of good work in just over a decade.
https://www.movember.com/
Since 2011 in the UK, CALM has focused on mental health and suicide prevention in men who suffer with depression, anxiety, and other issues which prevent them living a fulfilling life.
https://www.thecalmzone.net/
The UK-based Eaton Foundation, founded in 2013 by Jessica Eaton in her father-in-law's name after he died, supports vulnerable members of society who struggle with addiction, homelessness, and mental ill health.
http://www.theeatonfoundation.org.uk/home/4578863948
I urge anyone who is struggling to have a look, see if anything in these groups can help you. You don't have to suffer alone or in silence.
What support does Japan offer Japanese men with mental ill health, does anyone know? Off the top of my head, for English speakers, I only know of TELL, which offers counselling and support for men and women living in Japan. Anything else?
Maria
The link for TELL
http://telljp.com/
Midnight Sun Tribe
It is lamentable that many of these people will meet a dark and pitiful end. Whether it be the result of their misfortunes or their own inability to join in a lasting congress with other human beings, they risk becoming a moribund thing, with the passage of each day bringing them little solace save the lonely certainty of an unmourned death.
Aly Rustom
After reading this article, I was thinking that a way to curb the living and dying alone might be a sharehouse- like roomates in college. It doesn't have to be either living alone or a retirement home. 2-3 elderly people sharing an apartment could be the answer.
kawabegawa198
Things wouldn't be so bad if the average Japanese male were able to do some simple household chores such as cooking, washing-up, doing the laundry etc....
Luddite
This is the second article on JT looking at isolated men. Women are more likely to be isolated in old age simply by the virtue of living longer.
Jeff Huffman
". . . he began to show signs of dementia after five or six years living on his own."
Sloppy writing here. Suggests that the living on his own is what brought on dementia.
Disillusioned
Actually, it's quite true. Many elderly who live alone develop dementia. I remember when my grandfather died, my grandmother was living alone and within 3 months she started to lose the plot and do strange things. We made her come and live with us, where she lived for another 30 years to be 100 years old with no dementia at all. Loneliness is a terrible thing, especially for the elderly who have difficulty getting around. It does bring on dementia like symptoms.
Bintaro
Yeah... Still happening in 2018...
That and the fixation on marriage are the main problems in my opinion.
John S. Whitford
This seems like a great opportunity for robots.
SaikoPhysco
Japan is turning into one very lonely country. So many men and women are still single with very little family. The government needs to start pushing for group communities outside of the central city areas.
wanderlust
@maria - Inochi No Denwa is the equivalent of TELL for Japanese. いのちの電話
https://www.inochinodenwa.org FIND = Federation of Inochi No Denwa
It is a partner of TELL.
Yardley
Looking beyond the family for support is important. Build friendships, volunteer, join a club - do things to meet other people. Try to forge connections that hopefully will last a long time.
Reckless
My one bit of advice to the 40 yo who is having a hard time finding a JP wife, give a foreign bride a shot. I live in Tokyo and see some older JP guys with Filippino wives. They looks downright gleeful and kick their heels together every third step. Seems to be a good match.
FizzBit
Japan needs to model the retirement communities of the US (that's what Ive seen, not of sure about other countries) focusing more on health services rather than golf courses. Building them outside of the city will also create a need for local businesses. Easy peasy.
Himajin
Women are much more likely to have networks of friends than men are. Men in Japan seem not to cultivate friendships outside work much, and then when they retire, all their former work 'friends' just fade into the woodwork.
starpunk
My own grandparents married in their 20s and had a good 60 year marriage. My grandmother died of cancer at the age of 80. My grandfather was 4 years older than she but as a widower he stopped giving a hang about anything. He had nurses providing home care and such but it was too much. He died of a stroke the following year and joined my grandmother in the afterlife.
Nan Ferra
Easy fix, build cheap golf courses, surrounded by elderly supported lodges and health care. Throw in a bit of entertainment, and presto, problem fixed!