Foreign visitors to Japan top 3 mil in July; single-month record

The number of foreign visitors to Japan totaled 3.29 million in July, up 41.9 percent from a year earlier and hitting a record high for a single month, boosted by the weak yen, government data showed Wednesday.

The latest figure represented a 10.1 percent rise from July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, exceeding the 3 million mark for the fifth consecutive month, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The cumulative number of visitors between January and July reached about 21.07 million, exceeding 20 million at the fastest pace on record, the organization said.

The surge in visitors, though, has left Japan, which aims to lure an annual 60 million foreign visitors by 2030, facing a host of challenges, including labor shortages at some accommodations that cannot meet the demand and the negative impact caused by the tourism boom such as traffic congestion.

Visitor numbers from 19 countries and regions including South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan also hit a record high for July, according to data.

By country and region, the largest number came from China at 776,500, around 2.5 times higher than a year ago, followed by those from South Korea, which was in first place last year at 757,700, increasing 20.9 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan ranked third at 571,700, up 35.4 percent from the same period last year, followed by those from Hong Kong at 279,100, rising 29.0 percent. The number of visitors from the United States stood at 251,200, up 26.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the organization's preliminary data.

A notable number of travelers also came from the Philippines at 55,500, up 7.3 percent from the previous year, and from Thailand at 53,500, up 7.8 percent, data showed.

© KYODO