Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Forest fire in Tochigi burns 76.5 hectares; still spreading

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

A forest fire that has been raging for the past three days on a mountain north of Tokyo has now scorched at least 76.5 hectares and shows no signs of dying out, the local government said Wednesday.

The fire in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, has continued to spread despite efforts on the ground by firefighters and helicopter water-bombings carried out by the Ground Self-Defense Force and local governments.

According to the city, a hiker called emergency services around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after spotting the fire in a forested area near the mountain that has a well-known hiking trail.

The prefecture has been trying to put out the fire since Monday with the help of firefighting helicopters from Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures and the GSDF.

Evacuation advisories for about 180 homes have been issued so far, the city said at a press conference Wednesday. At least 37 people from 21 households have visited evacuation shelters as of 7 p.m., it said.

The city has also requested that Yokohama city and Yamanashi Prefecture, both near Tokyo, dispatch helicopters to drop water on the fire until sunset.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo