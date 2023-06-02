Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history with 7 major titles

Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii won the prestigious Meijin championship Thursday, making him only the second player in the Japanese board game's history to hold seven major titles simultaneously after Yoshiharu Habu.

The 20-year-old Fujii, who has improved his skills with the use of artificial intelligence software, clinched the best-of-seven Meijin series against his 39-year-old opponent by winning Game 5 in Takayama, Nagano Prefecture.

He also became the youngest Meijin title holder, breaking the previous record of 21 years, two months, set by Koji Tanigawa in 1983.

Fujii holds seven of the game's eight major titles, with Takuya Nagase holding the last remaining title, Oza.

"I'm happy with the way I've come to this point, one step at a time," a humble Fujii said. "I'll work hard to live up to my new status (as a holder of seven major titles). I'll try to raise my level even by a little bit."

Fujii has broken numerous youngest records, turning pro at 14 and two months and winning his first major, Kisei, in July 2020 at 17 and 11 months.

Tanigawa said, "I'm starting to think those who deserve records should hold them."

Habu, now 52 years old, completed a sweep of the then seven titles in 1996 when he was 25, prior to the current eight-major format.

© KYODO