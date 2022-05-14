Girl who disappeared in Yamanashi in 2019 confirmed dead after bone DNA test

Police confirmed Saturday the death of a girl who went missing from a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture in 2019, after DNA from a shoulder blade found nearby was confirmed to match hers.
Misaki Ogura was 7 when she disappeared shortly after arriving at the site in Doshi with family and friends in September 2019.
Her 39-year-old mother Tomoko, who had continued to search for her daughter, was informed the bone has been confirmed as Misaki's, the Yamanashi prefectural police said.
A skull fragment found April 23 near the mountainside could not be directly linked to Misaki, who lived in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, but it emerged Thursday that mitochondrial DNA testing found no mismatch with relatives' DNA.
The fragment was discovered about 600 meters east of the campsite Misaki disappeared from after she went to follow friends who had gone ahead. Further police searches found a pair of shoes, and the shoulder blade was recovered May 4 and subsequently tested.
Many details around the case, including Misaki's movements after disappearing, remain unknown. Police will continue to investigate the case both as a potential accident or crime, and searches of the mountain are ongoing.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Pepepopo
Suspected foul play, misadventure or wildlife attack? Suspect the latter given just a fragment and no whole skeleton at the discovery site.
Pokus Hokus
I hope the police interrogates the members of the camping group again. But we all know how lazy the japanese police is
momoclo
I knew the chances were slim for a happy ending but I had kept my fingers crossed for the mother. It's tough to lose one's child like this. "If I had only gone with Misaki...." I'm sure that thought will be on the mother's mind the rest of her life.
Teri Tagami
Very sad case. I lived close by this area years ago and am familiar with it. There might have been a person involved and not an accident. Aside from the campers there are random cars passing thru for work related activities. Maybe an opportunity presented itself when this resident noticed a child by herself in a secluded place. Taken to his home ,then arranged and staged in the site 600 m. away to be found. A possibility for sure.