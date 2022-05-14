Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Girl who disappeared in Yamanashi in 2019 confirmed dead after bone DNA test

3 Comments
KOFU

Police confirmed Saturday the death of a girl who went missing from a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture in 2019, after DNA from a shoulder blade found nearby was confirmed to match hers.

Misaki Ogura was 7 when she disappeared shortly after arriving at the site in Doshi with family and friends in September 2019.

Her 39-year-old mother Tomoko, who had continued to search for her daughter, was informed the bone has been confirmed as Misaki's, the Yamanashi prefectural police said.

A skull fragment found April 23 near the mountainside could not be directly linked to Misaki, who lived in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, but it emerged Thursday that mitochondrial DNA testing found no mismatch with relatives' DNA.

The fragment was discovered about 600 meters east of the campsite Misaki disappeared from after she went to follow friends who had gone ahead. Further police searches found a pair of shoes, and the shoulder blade was recovered May 4 and subsequently tested.

Many details around the case, including Misaki's movements after disappearing, remain unknown. Police will continue to investigate the case both as a potential accident or crime, and searches of the mountain are ongoing.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Suspected foul play, misadventure or wildlife attack? Suspect the latter given just a fragment and no whole skeleton at the discovery site.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I hope the police interrogates the members of the camping group again. But we all know how lazy the japanese police is

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I knew the chances were slim for a happy ending but I had kept my fingers crossed for the mother. It's tough to lose one's child like this. "If I had only gone with Misaki...." I'm sure that thought will be on the mother's mind the rest of her life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very sad case. I lived close by this area years ago and am familiar with it. There might have been a person involved and not an accident. Aside from the campers there are random cars passing thru for work related activities. Maybe an opportunity presented itself when this resident noticed a child by herself in a secluded place. Taken to his home ,then arranged and staged in the site 600 m. away to be found. A possibility for sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog