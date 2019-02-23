Gov't holds ceremony marking 30 years of Emperor Akihito's reign

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Prince Masako bow to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at a ceremony Sunday marking marking 30 years of the emperor's reign.

A government-sponsored ceremony marking 30 years of Emperor Akihito's reign was held Sunday at the National Theatre of Japan in Tokyo ahead of his abdication on April 30.

In a congratulatory speech, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the people will "never forget" how the imperial couple have "always stood by the people for 30 years."

Abe also said the couple's official visits to 35 countries since the emperor acceded the throne in 1989 have strengthened friendly ties between Japan and those nations.

Fukushima Gov Masao Uchibori, whose northeastern prefecture was hit by a nuclear crisis in 2011, thanked the imperial couple for their encouraging messages and visits to the affected areas.

"The people of Fukushima were given the courage to move forward as they tried to recover from the globally unprecedented triple disaster of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis," Uchibori said.

Former Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi, who accompanied the imperial couple on a trip to Singapore in 2006, said the emperor and empress were "selfless" and "had contact with people wholeheartedly" overseas as they do in Japan.

She said the significance of their trips abroad was "far beyond international goodwill" as they created "a deep impression" both in Japan and the visited countries.

After hearing the speeches, the emperor said he believes it is "fortunate that I have been able to undertake duties with the help of people" and expressed gratitude to "the people, in whom I take pride and for whom I feel joy in being 'the symbol of the state' and the civilization of this country built over the long period."

Referring to a series of disasters that struck Japan during his reign, he said "affected people who endured many hardships and those from other parts of Japan who stood by them and offered support in various ways have become an unforgettable memory" for him.

The emperor also thanked foreign countries and international organizations for their support for Japan when the country was "in the middle of suffering and sorrow" due to the disasters.

At the ceremony, singer Daichi Miura, from Okinawa, performed a song in the style of the southern island prefecture, "Utagoe no Hibiki" (Resonance of Singing Voices), written by the emperor and composed by Empress Michiko.

Another song "Omoigo" (Endearing Child) composed by the empress was sung by soprano Yumiko Samejima.

Emperor Akihito, 85, was enthroned on Jan 7, 1989, following the death of his father Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

The emperor will become the first monarch to abdicate in about two centuries at the end of April and will be succeeded by his eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1.

Members of the public signed their names in registers to commemorate the emperor's 30-year reign at designated points in front of the Imperial Household Agency building in the Imperial Palace grounds.

Gota Maehara, 12, who came from Hiroshima to sign his name together with his father, said he was "glad" to learn that the emperor and empress offered silent prayers every Aug. 6 anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

"I hope (the imperial family) will continue to keep Hiroshima in mind and cherish the entire Japanese people," he said.

The emperor expressed his desire to step down in a rare video message aired in August 2016, citing concern that he might not be able to fulfill his official duties due to his advanced age.

The Japanese Communist Party did not attend the ceremony, having previously not participated in events to mark the 10th and 20th years of the emperor's reign.

Keiji Kokuta, a senior JCP member, has said the opposition party is concerned that the Abe government could "politically exploit" the emperor, who is defined by the Constitution as "the symbol of the state" without political power.

The ceremony was the first government-sponsored event to use a facial recognition system, which is aimed at saving time for entry procedures and beefing up antiterrorism measures. About 550 attendants and reporters covering the occasion were screened by the system.

