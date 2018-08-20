Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to encourage installment of flight recorders in small aircraft

TOKYO

The transport ministry plans to promote the installment of low-priced flight data recorders in small aircraft after a spate of accidents involving helicopters and propeller planes without the device, ministry officials said.

Flight data recorders play a vital role in post-accident investigations as they provide data on altitude and speed changes of aircraft as well as the status of engines, but small aircraft are not required by law to install such devices in Japan and few of them are equipped with them.

When a small plane is involved in an accident, investigators tend to face difficulty in identifying its cause without flight data recorders.

A rescue helicopter crashed on an eastern Japan mountain earlier this month, with all nine crew members confirmed dead. The Bell 412EP chopper belonging to Gunma Prefecture had no flight data recorder.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is now considering streamlining the procedures needed to prove the safety of simplified and lower-priced flight data recorders, according to the officials.

Under the law, airplanes with a maximum take-off weight of over 5.7 tons or heavier and helicopters with that of over 7 tons are required to have flight data recorders.

Small airplanes can still be equipped with flight data recorders but the cost of installing the device -- several tens of thousands of yen -- is seen as one of the bottlenecks.

Flight data recorders can gather around 80 types of data. Simplified devices, made overseas and cheaper than the conventional ones, can keep around 10 types of basic data, along with visual images and audio recordings of the cockpit.

