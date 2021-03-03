Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to hold ceremony marking 10 years since quake-tsunami disaster

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government said Tuesday it will hold a memorial service next week to mark the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan but that it will be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-sponsored ceremony will be held on March 11 at the National Theatre in Tokyo following a cancellation last year due to the virus situation in Japan, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

However, Kato said the event will be the last in its current form and that future memorial events will depend on the situation at the time.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako are scheduled to attend the afternoon event. The emperor is expected to give a speech, Kato said.

Kato added measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus, and the public will not be allowed to offer flowers at the venue.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and guests will observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., when the huge quake shook eastern and northeastern Japan a decade ago, triggering tsunami as well as a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant and killing more than 15,000 people.

The ceremony had been held every year since 2012, with around 940 people attending the event in 2019. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered flowers and delivered an address at his office last year following the decision to cancel the service.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog