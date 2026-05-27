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People walk past a public heat indicator showing the temperature of 36 degrees Celsius in July 2025. Image: AP file
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Heatstroke casualties at workplace hit record 1,803 in 2025

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TOKYO

Heatstroke casualties in the workplace hit a fresh record-high 1,803 in 2025, up 546 from a year earlier amid extreme summer heat, health ministry data showed Wednesday.

But fatalities dropped from 31 to 19, all of whom were male.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry attributed the rise, which marked the highest level since 2005 when the statistics began, partly to the intense heat recorded between June and August last year.

As for the decline in deaths, the ministry said a rule introduced in June last year obliging businesses to take steps to prevent workers from suffering from heat illness may have contributed.

By industry, the highest number of casualties were reported in manufacturing at 365, followed by 292 in construction, 237 in commerce, 220 in transportation, and 199 in security.

Around 52 percent of the total were aged 50 or above, with 278 people aged 65 or older.

The health ministry defines heat illness casualties as cases resulting in death, as well as those involving at least four days off work.

By month, July saw the highest number of cases at 718, followed by 583 in August, 268 in June and 188 in September.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Fossil fuels strike again.

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