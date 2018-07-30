High court rules dike floodgates in southwest Japan to remain closed

A high court on Monday ruled the floodgates of a dike at Isahaya Bay in southwestern Japan should remain closed, favoring the state in a protracted legal battle over its land reclamation project that has been criticized by local fishermen.

The judgement by the Fukuoka High Court will end a situation in which the state faced conflicting court decisions -- a 2010 ruling that ordered the state to open the floodgates and a 2013 injunction opposing the move.

The floodgates of the 7-kilometer-long dike, enclosing part of the Ariake Sea, have been shut since 1997 for the government-authorized land reclamation project requested by Nagasaki Prefecture. It created 670 hectares of farmland and a reservoir for use in farming at a cost of 253 billion yen ($2.28 billion).

The floodgates have been at the center of a dispute between local fishermen, who claim the closure has damaged their livelihoods, and local farmers who fear that the opening of the gates will damage the farmland.

In a rare move, the Fukuoka High Court on Monday nullified its 2010 final ruling, in which the high court upheld a lower court's decision that favored the fishermen's claims and ordered the state to open the floodgates.

According to the ruling handed down by Presiding Judge Kazuto Nishii, the state is exempted from paying a daily fine of 900,000 yen imposed for its failure to comply with the 2010 ruling. The fine has resulted in payments to the fishermen totaling 1.2 billion.

The court also said the fishermen could no longer demand the opening of the floodgates, stating their 10-year fishing rights expired in 2013.

The fishermen plan to appeal to the Supreme Court, but the latest judgement suggests that courts involved in a series of lawsuits over the issue are leaning toward keeping the floodgates closed.

Following the ruling, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said it will seek to reach an out-of-court settlement with the fishermen by setting up a fund to support the local fishing industry.

In March this year, the Fukuoka High Court recommended the state and fishermen reach a settlement without opening the floodgates, advising the government to establish a fund.

The high court said that opening the gates at this time will "heavily affect" the lives of the people who have engaged in farming for more than 20 years on the reclaimed land. It also cited the costly construction work required for opening the gates.

But the fishermen rejected the proposal, leading to the high court ruling on Monday.

Isahaya Bay is part of the Ariake Sea, a nearly landlocked body of water encircled by Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Saga and Fukuoka prefectures in the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

In addition to creating farmland, the government has said the bay's reclamation will also help protect local communities from flood damage.

