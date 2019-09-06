Hokkaido holds disaster drill on 1st anniversary of deadly quake

People pray Friday at the site of a landslide that wrecked houses after an earthquake one year ago in Atsuma, Hokkaido.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Hokkaido joined a wide-scale disaster drill Friday as Japan's northernmost main island marked the first anniversary of a powerful earthquake which claimed 44 lives.

In the exercise based on a scenario that a large-scale quake rocked the area at 10 a.m., staff at local governments, students and employees of private companies learned how to protect themselves at workplace or schools.

The magnitude 6.7 quake jolted Hokkaido in the early hours of Sept 6, 2018, injuring 785 people and damaging thousands of homes. It also triggered Japan's first prefecture-wide blackout.

In Mukawa, hit hard by the major earthquake, Yoshiaki Fukane, 70, fled to an evacuation center from temporary housing as he joined a separate disaster drill organized earlier in the day by the town government.

"I had a frightening experience (last year) with my house destroyed in the quake. I'd like to make preparations so I can protect myself and my family if another quake occurs," Fukane said.

In Atsuma, where 37 people were killed as a result of the quake and subsequent landslides, town officials and others lit candles in front of the town office building and offered a silent prayer to mourn the victims at 3:07 a.m., the exact time when the quake struck the area.

"I prayed for the victims' souls and conveyed my wish that they would watch over us making progress in the town's reconstruction," Atsuma Mayor Shoichiro Miyasaka said. "We'd like to thrive by taking up the batons of their lives."

Tadashi Morita, 84, who lost a friend in the disaster, visited a floral tribute stand set up in the town and offered a prayer. "I prayed that a disaster that takes the lives of loved ones would never occur again," he said.

As of Thursday, 425 people remain in temporary housing in Atsuma as well as in the neighboring towns of Abira and Mukawa.

According to the regional government, the number of buildings damaged in the quake totaled 31,457, with 2,215 homes destroyed or severely damaged.

In Atsuma and Abira, 129 people remain accommodated in large provisional welfare facilities, while in Mukawa, 26 people still live in a temporary dormitory belonging to a local high school's baseball club.

In six Hokkaido municipalities, including the three quake-hit towns and Sapporo, around 400 people are temporarily residing in private properties rented on their behalf by the government, with many others living in public housing.

All of Hokkaido's 2.95 million homes were temporarily affected by a power outage after the Tomatoatsuma thermal power plant, which produces nearly half of the region's electricity, stopped in the wake of the quake.

© KYODO