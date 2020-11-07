Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hokkaido reports record coronavirus cases; requests business hour cut

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Hokkaido reported a record 187 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, local government officials said.

With the figure exceeding 100 for a third straight day, the Hokkaido government called for nightlife establishments, such as hostess bars and host clubs, in the entertainment district of the capital Sapporo not to operate after 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Under the measure introduced the same day and to be in place through Nov. 27, restaurants are not asked to shorten their business hours but are requested to refrain from serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

The Hokkaido government raised its own five-level pandemic alert to the third highest from the second, the officials said, meaning stronger measures are needed to prevent the strain on the medical system from increasing continuously.

Hokkaido, which reported 119 new cases on Thursday and 115 on Friday, and northeastern parts of the country have recently seen clusters of infections.

Experts have warned that the rising trend of infections in the regions could be the result of people spending time in poorly ventilated rooms as temperatures drop.

The new cases on Saturday brought Hokkaido's cumulative total to 3,845.

In late February, Hokkaido's governor declared a state of emergency and asked residents to refrain from nonessential outings, more than a month before the central government did so for seven densely populated prefectures and later expanded it to the entire nation.

Urban areas have been seeing high numbers of infections lately, with the nationwide daily figure at 1,141 on Friday, bringing the cumulative total to over 106,800.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Just imagine if testing was readily available. We would truly see the real numbers in Japan!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

