Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ANA and JAL aircraft are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

JAL, ANA to reduce domestic flights amid coronavirus outbreak

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways Co said Wednesday they will reduce domestic flights for a week, the first cutback in air services in Japan as the spread of the new coronavirus curbs travel plans.

The airlines known as JAL and ANA said they will cut the number of flights departing from and arriving at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Itami airport in Osaka, and other locations from this Friday to next Thursday, citing reduced passenger numbers.

JAL said in a statement the reduction is also in response to "the change in environment where sports and cultural events have been cancelled or postponed nationwide to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus."

ANA said it will cut more than 200 flights in the seven-day period, including decreasing its 17 daily round-trip flights connecting Haneda and Sapporo in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido to 12 to 13 a day.

Last week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked organizers of big events scheduled for the next two weeks to consider canceling or postponing them, prompting many mass gatherings to be put off across Japan.

Japanese companies, including Hitachi Ltd, are also asking employees to consider changing their schedules for business trips and meetings with customers, while more employees are opting to work from home as the government and companies encourage teleworking.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog