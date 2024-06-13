 Japan Today
A shinkansen train known as Doctor Yellow travels along an overpass in Tokyo. Image: AP file
national

Japan's 'Doctor Yellow' track-testing bullet train to retire

TOKYO

Japan's "Doctor Yellow" track-testing bullet train will be retired in January, its operator said Thursday, with plans for farewell events that will give fans a chance to thank the bright yellow shinkansen for keeping the country's high-speed services safe also revealed.

With the uniquely colored train having always run on an undisclosed schedule, it is considered a unicorn among the country's shinkansen. This status means Doctor Yellow has been long said to "make people who spot it happy."

Central Japan Railway Co, which runs the inspection train on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, said it will not build a successor. It will instead inspect the condition of tracks and overhead wires from N700S bullet trains which will be equipped with testing and observation equipment from 2027.

West Japan Railway Co, which runs another Doctor Yellow train on the Sanyo Shinkansen line, also said it plans to retire the train around 2027.

The current Doctor Yellow, or Class 923, was introduced in 2001, succeeding its predecessor. It runs between Tokyo and Hakata stations about once every 10 days.

JR Central said it plans to hold events such as displays of it being washed. It will also give people opportunities to ride the train and will sell commemorative souvenirs.

So no testing between January next year and 2027 ? What could go wrong...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

