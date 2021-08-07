Japan's cumulative coronavirus cases top 1 million

Japan's cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Friday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread in many parts of the country.
The development came as many prefectures in Japan have witnessed their daily confirmed coronavirus cases hit record highs in recent days. Japan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 15 last year.
Also Friday, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported an additional 4,515 cases while Osaka Prefecture logged a record 1,310 infections, amid growing concern about a potential collapse of the medical system in the country due to a resurgence of the virus.
The figure in Tokyo was the second-highest for the capital, which reported a record 5,042 cases Thursday. Tokyo is hosting the Olympics under its fourth state of emergency.
The cumulative nationwide total has doubled in about four months, with highly contagious Alpha and Delta variants of the virus spreading across the country and replacing the original strain.
In the past few weeks, the coronavirus situation has rapidly worsened in many parts of the country, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Kansai western region centering on Osaka and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.
A state of emergency has been issued in those areas. But the measure, which mostly relies on a cooperative public and not a hard lockdown as in some countries, has had little effect in slowing infections, health experts said.
Infections among younger people are surging. Meanwhile, elderly people are seeing a decrease in those getting severely ill amid progress with the country's vaccine rollout.
But some municipalities have been forced to restrict accepting reservations for vaccines due to a supply shortfall. New applications by companies and universities for workplace vaccinations have also been suspended.
Among other countries, about 35 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, 31 million in India, and 20 million in Brazil, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The cumulative worldwide total has topped 200 million.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday the COVID-19 situation will be considered when a five-party meeting involving organizers and his government decides whether to hold the Paralympics with spectators.
The central government, the Tokyo government, the organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee will meet after the Olympics end on Sunday. The Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, when host city Tokyo will still be under a state of emergency.
The Olympics have been taking place mostly without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Suga said at a press conference in Hiroshima that the number of people going outside has not increased from levels prior to the Olympics that started on July 23.
"I do not hold the view that the Tokyo Olympics are leading to the spread of the virus," he said.
As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in the country, the government expanded the state of emergency earlier this week and also decided to add prefectures to its quasi-state of emergency.
With the country struggling to contain the virus, Suga reiterated his priority is to fight the virus, adding he will decide what to do regarding the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election and the general election after considering various factors "as a whole."
The LDP election effectively decides the next prime minister.
Suga's term as LDP leader expires on Sept. 30, while House of Representatives members' terms run out on Oct. 21.© KYODO
sakurasuki
When the right moment Japan can show this "achievement" of course during Olympic, is that a coincidence?
hatsufred
Just like many many others I wonder what the true number is. Of course we will never know
Kentarogaijin
For a country of 126 million it is less than 1 percent, and that the vast majority recover themselves is something manageable.
Speed vaccinations..
Go Japan !!..
gaicuckojin
top lol
snowymountainhell
Reads like part of Suga’s plan(?) to deal with the presently, overextended health care crisis in Japan:
proxy
How many people are hospitalized?
Aly Rustom
Japan's cumulative coronavirus cases top 1 million
There was an article here on JT about 6 months ago or so saying that the actual case number and deaths could be up to 9 times higher than reported in Japan.
Different international news sources said that the US, India, Brazil, and other countries could have as much as 10 times the number of cases and the number of deaths.
If that is indeed true, this pandemic is a lot deadlier than we are aware about.
But you are 100% correct that we will never know, so its pointless to argue one way or another.
Even with the Spanish flu the Death toll estimates has some people saying it ranged from between 20 million and 50 million, while more conservative estimates are at 17 million with the highest at 100 million.
Even today we don't know. And I doubt we will ever know the real numbers. But I do believe the numbers are higher than given and I don't think this pandemic is through with us yet.
Burning Bush
The total actual deaths figure is pretty hard to dispute.
Japan did not have excess deaths in 2020. That is a very reliable fact.
drlucifer
Yeah, I usually spent 20K yearly on drinks out of a total annual expenditure of 100K but due to the pandemic and staying home my expenditure on drinks increased to 30K but my overall expenditure didn't show any excess and stayed at 100K. I hope you see how brilliant your logic is.
Anyway, without data for the previous years and for the pandemic doesn't help your argument,
Aly Rustom
No it isn't. If you don't test enough, which Japan is not doing, then if someone does die of Covid but wasn't tested for it, then it is not counted as a death
Not to mention those that died from pre existing conditions that were made worse by covid leading to their deaths. Even though the direct cause was not covid, the virus worsened their preexisting conditions leading to their deaths. This is extremely hard to count.
Aly Rustom
sorry, I meant a covid death.
klausdorth
Olympics will be over in two days.
Expect those numbers to be higher latest by end of August.
Should make Suga think when he is being told that there is a "potential" collapse of the medical system.
Potential in Japan means it has already happened, but maybe he doesn't understand his native language?
Sal Affist
Nothing in this article about deaths or death rates, especially from the Delta variant. Cumulatively, Japan has had about 15,000 deaths reported from COVID in the past 18 months. But the death rates have been trending down dramatically with the Delta variant, which is why the journalists leave it out of their stories. The current wave is more contagious but less fatal.
noriahojanen
The cumulative numbers are nothing more than archival records. Besides, the confirmed case numbers can vary depending on local testing regimes and procedural technicality.
expat
Well played, Mr Kono, well played.... have an equal number of people been vaccinated yet?
virusrex
Invalid conclusion that is based on the assumption vaccinations had no effect, which is obviously nonsense. The current wave is more contagious but the most vulnerable population is better protected.
virusrex
Which is useless without proper epidemiological analysis, the measures against the pandemic have had a deep impact on other causes of death, assuming everything else is the same is not valid.
Wick's pencil
Similar to last summer. Last year's summer wave of cases had a very small increase in deaths compared to winter. Vitamin D?
audioboy77
We will never know in any country, because a majority of cases are asymptomatic and thus many cases are not identified. However its clear that given Japans restrictive testing polices the reported number here is a much smaller percent of actual cases than in other developed countries.
Given that mainly only moderate/severe cases are tested, and that estimates of asymptomatic are as high as 50%, and mild cases could be around 30%, plus factor in general barriers in Japan (testing fee, people unable to take time of work) I think its reasonable to assume its at least 10 times higher than reported numbers.
noriahojanen
You seem not understand excess death and its indication. People die of various causes, some unknown or unconfirmed which excess death number helps identify.
In 2020 Japan's excess death number went negative despite the public health crisis. Many other countries raised excess deaths during the same period due to unreported/under-reported cases.
For state policymakers, identifying how many are covid deaths is NOT really the top issue; their ultimate goal is to save as many lives as possible from various life threatening causes. To check excess death is thus significant in this regard.
Hakman
That's a million known cases -- the real number of COVID infections is probably at least double that number.
And the total number of deaths is around 15,000 -- meaning that this virus' fatality rate is a sliver of one percent.
That's comparable to the fatality rate of the common flu.
And yet this is the virus over which we've:
... shuttered entire economies,
... strapped on face-diapers that don't even work very well and that dehumanize us into faceless, emotionless drones who get dizzy from oxygen intake reduction,
... treated each other for 18 months basically like lepers,
... use scare tactics and fear-mongering to control people, push ideologies, and grant unfettered power to control-freak politicians and bureaucrats who, now that they've gotten that power, will be very unlikely to give it up
... shamed and pressured people into having injected into their bodies an artificial chemical that didn't even exist less than a year ago and whose long-term side effects are unknown (I'm not an anti-vaxxer, but I'm against forcing people in any way -- be it legal mandates or banishments from things like restaurants and public transportation -- to get one)
A century or two from now, history will look back on us and shake their heads over how willing we were to yield control of our lives because of this virus, and to allow it to cause neurotic fear to be the dominant emotion in our lives.
I hope so, anyway.
Matej
i miss info how many cumulative death caused by covid?just to have idea how many deaths caused from infected population of 1 million...
why you always "forget" to inform us in full?
mistake or purpose?I know 1 million of cases may seems a big threat and people may be afraid but...?
WeiWei
Some commentators do not seem to understand the excess death - concept. Nothing to do with testing or covid. Simply counting the average number of people that die monthly in the country. So you have historical data on how many people died for example in January 2015. Then you can compare this value to excess deaths in Jan 2019, Jan 2020, Jan 2021, etc. Some countries show a huge peak due to deaths from covid, others show almost no change from previous years.
Commodore Perry
Huge amount for an island nation; far exceeding other island nations like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Malta.
Aly Rustom
that has NOTHING to do with what we are talking about here. We are talking about actual number of covid cases and deaths. People dying of other things is not the topic here.
That is virtually impossible. how can a nation's death number go negative? Do you mean that the number of births exceeded the number of deaths? Do you mean that less people died in 2020 than in previous years? If so that is also IMPOSSIBLE. Even without a pandemic the number of deaths and the population decline INCREASED EVERY YEAR. Japan has a rapidly aging society, so pandemic or not, the deaths will increase. Not even sure what you mean by negative death number...
You're right. Underreporting it for the sake of the Olympics is.
If that were true they wouldn't have held the Olympics.
Pakman
No it isn't. If you don't test enough, which Japan is not doing, then if someone does die of Covid but wasn't tested for it, then it is not counted as a death
lol, yes it is. it gets count as a death. if you look at the excess death count Japan lost fewer people during 2020
Fewer Annual Deaths in Japan with Negative Excess Mortality for COVID-19
https://asploro.com/fewer-annual-deaths-in-japan-with-negative-excess-mortality-for-covid-19/
You simply refuse to believe the numbers because you are blinded by hate.
Aly Rustom
No it doesn't! How could it?? IF you don't know someone HAD COVID, how can you then know that they died from Covid?
LOL! Look whose talking!
Concerned Citizen
I don't see or hear of multitudes dropping dead like flies out of the 1 million infected.
While it is a nasty disease for the elderly and others with health problems, it doesn't seem serious for the very vast majority of the population.
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? It's a personal decision.
Aly Rustom
As for your link, first of all, excess deaths decreased because of a variety of factors:
People wore masks so there was less regular flu deaths than usual.
People largely stayed home last summer which meant that A. less people died from heatstroke, B. Less people died from car accidents due to less travelMore people working and studying from home meant less commuting by bikes and cars which means less accidents and deaths.
excess death does not mean that fewer people died from covid. What it means is that less people died from other causes due to the pandemic. It is not reflective of the covid numbers which is the subject of this thread
noriahojanen
In this section only, you may be right. To be exact, covid death is not even the central topic here.
For me, all deaths do matter, and the current state and media policy on covid seems unbalanced even failing to put things in perspective. Just for example, 19 new covid deaths were reported yesterday though there are approximately 4,000 die everyday in Japan.
I meant the comparison to the previous years, or just forgive my inaccurate English.
Though I remain critical to the Tokyo Games, again, Japan's covid deaths have always constituted a very tiny portion in the entire daily death tolls including excess deaths. If politicians stuck to covid only while ignoring bigger life threatening factors, they are failing and irresponsible.
Aly Rustom
For me, all deaths do matter, and the current state and media policy on covid seems unbalanced even failing to put things in perspective.
I agree that all deaths matter but I personally disagree that we can overstate the seriousness of covid.
Of course. However, on the other hand, if they didn't treat this disease seriously- well, you end up with a covid situation like the US under Trump, or India and Brazil. We've seen countries pay the price for playing down the pandemic. Lets not make that mistake.
virusrex
But again, this is the fatality rate of the disease while taking into account very heavy measures taken continuously against the sudden increase of cases that would convert a lot of hospitalizations into deaths.
You are seeing exactly the desired effect of the measures you are criticizing as unnecessary, that is obviously wrong.
The experts are saying precisely the opposite, the infection still represent a significant danger to young and healthy people even if less than for the most vulnerable population, this risk decreases even more with vaccination, but without it, and without access to the necessary hospital based treatments (as would happen with rampant spreading that surpasses the available places of treatment) it becomes a much more serious danger, that is why the people with expertise on the topic call for more care and better measures.
Concerned Citizen
The experts at CDC say that over 75's are 230-600 times more at risk of death.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/investigations-discovery/hospitalization-death-by-age.html
Lets' protect those at serious risk and let everyone else go about their lives.
virusrex
And that is a completely different thing than saying that it is not serious for most of the population, you are making an invalid conclusion from what they say.
The experts are continously warning that the disease is still dangerous for people even if they have no obvious vulnerabilities, it is as easy as trying to find any medical or scientific organization that says most of the people don't have anything to worry about, you can try as much as you like and you will not find it, that is because they recommend exactly the opposite of what you believe. They have the experience and the data on their part, your personal opinion is just not enough to contradict them.
This is another thing the experts have said is counterproductive, you can just search the widespread scientific and medical criticism of the barrington declaration to see what they think about this terrible advice.
kurisupisu
Please back this up with links as I do not believe there are ‘significant’ numbers of deaths nor are there ‘significant’ numbers of hospitalizations amongst the young.
I previously posted information which refutes your claim so post your links ok?
Raw Beer
Those measures are directed at decreasing the infection rate, not at decreasing the fatality rate.
However, what is unnecessarily worsening the fatality rate is the prohibition of certain safe and effective meds, which have been blocked for the sake of pushing vaccines onto everyone....
Jim
On another related news between Jan 2020 to Jun 2021 there were 536 people confirmed deaths who died outside of medical facilities and were confirmed positive for corona virus - not much coverage on this news (link below) -
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210806/p2a/00m/0na/017000c
Thomas Goodtime
I'd say with a large degree of confidence that we could at least times this number by 7 to get a more accurate number.
drlucifer
That is assuming there is always supposed to be excess deaths, is the argument not about deaths from Covid-19 which we all know. what we all want to know is death figures for the various causes of death for 2020 and the pre-covid-19 years.
hmdrpthk
Great relief, finally we are at the one-million club.
Loveline
@Aly Rustom
I politely suggest that you look up the definition of excess deaths.
Raw Beer
I agree that the actual number of infections is much higher, as you say at least 10x higher. So we are probably closer to "herd immunity" than most people think...
virusrex
What is the point of quoting something just to pretend it was not written there in the first place.
Specifically "...the sudden increase of cases that would convert a lot of hospitalizations into deaths."
This do not apply only to vulnerable population, young and healthy people are now making a lot of the hospitalizations for COVID. A person will run a very high risk of dying precisely because it can't get the hospital care that would have let him recover, and this will happen with a sudden increase of cases.
virusrex
Anybody reading the news would have to be in deep denial to ignore this.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/03/health/covid-young-adults-sicker.html
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/younger-people-in-us-getting-hit-hard-by-delta-variant
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/health/article/COVID-Help-Desk-Is-the-delta-variant-more-16364866.php
Raw Beer
It's not that the virus specifically targets the young.
As one of virusrex's reference mentions: “As older age groups get vaccinated, those who are younger and unvaccinated will be at higher risk of getting COVID-19 with any variant,”
Anyway, the article is about Japan, and in Japan there are still zero deaths among the below 20 years of age, after over 111,000 confirmed infections.
virusrex
Which is something nobody else but you have said, the end result is that young and healthy people are making most of the hospitalizations in many places, because of a combination of relaxations of social distancing measures and the delta variant being much more easily transmitted. This completely contradicts the claim that this is not serious for most of the population. Japan is not at that point but could easily reach it and that is why the experts are so dedicated to warn the population.
Also thinking people above 20 years old are not to be considered "young" is terribly irrational, almost as much as giving importance to what anybody but the experts (that have data) think about herd immunity.
Aly Rustom
I politely suggest that you Remain on topic which has nothing to do with excess deaths
Concerned Citizen
I would guess that the actual number of infected is much higher but because symptoms were mild or non existent they didn't bother getting tested or going to hospital. Why should they?