national

Former emperor, empress get COVID vaccinations

TOKYO

Japan's former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko as well as four other senior members of the imperial family received coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday in Tokyo, sources close to the matter said, marking the first confirmed inoculations among the royals.

The former emperor, 87, and former empress, 86, were given the shots at their residence, the Sento Imperial Palace, as the country's inoculation program targeting people aged 65 and older was launched in April.

Prince Hitachi, 85, the younger brother of former Emperor Akihito, his wife Princess Hanako, 80, Princess Nobuko, 66, widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, and Princess Hisako, 67, widow of the late Prince Takamado were inoculated at the Imperial Household Hospital on the grounds of the Imperial Palace, the sources said.

The 97-year-old Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the country's imperial family and widow of the late Prince Mikasa, is also eligible but whether she will receive the shot will be decided by taking into account her wishes, according to the sources.

The Imperial Household Agency said in May it will not make public the vaccination status of the royal family members as it concerns personal information.

If this is news, please tell us--Pfizer? Moderna?

This is news why?

So far front row of vaccines are athlete and Imperial family but for later they already above 65, they'll got anyway.

inoculated at the Imperial Household Hospital on the grounds of the Imperial Palace, the sources said.

Even the place is not the common for ordinary people.

