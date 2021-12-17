Shigeo Iizuka, ex-head of N Korea abductee families group, dies at 83

Shigeo Iizuka, who served as the head of a group representing families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Saturday. He was 83.

Last week, Takuya Yokota, the younger brother of abductee Megumi Yokota who is known as a symbolic figure among those taken by North Korea, assumed leadership of the group due to Iizuka's poor health.

A native of Tokyo, Iizuka, whose sister Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korea, headed the group from 2007, succeeding Yokota's father Shigeru who was its first leader.

Yokota's sister Megumi was kidnapped while on her way home from school at the age of 13 in 1977, while Taguchi was abducted at age 22 in 1978.

Shigeru Yokota resigned due to health reasons after having served as the group's chief for over 10 years until November 2007. He died in June 2020 at the age of 87 without ever being reunited with Megumi.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October, Iizuka vowed to "never give up" on settling the issue, saying, "It is disappointing that there has been no progress in the abduction issue despite the countless changes in prime ministers."

The past abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents has been a major stumbling block for a peace treaty between Tokyo and Pyongyang, along with the reclusive country's nuclear and missile development.

The Japanese government officially lists 17 citizens as having been abducted by North Korea and suspects Pyongyang's involvement in other disappearances of Japanese nationals.

Of the 17, five were repatriated in 2002 following then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to North Korea. While Japan continues to seek the return of the remaining 12, North Korea maintains that eight have died and the other four never entered the country.

© KYODO