Sadako Ogata, ex-U.N. high commissioner for refugees, dies at 92

Sadako Ogata, former U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, speaks during an interview in Tokyo in 2015.

Sadako Ogata, a respected Japanese public administrator who worked to protect people displaced by conflicts as U.N. high commissioner for refugees in the 1990s, has died, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. She was 92.

As the first woman to assume the U.N. post in 1991, Ogata made numerous visits to conflict zones around the world during her tenure through 2000, and led efforts to help refugees and internally displaced people, including Kurdish refugees from Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War.

She also tackled the refugee crises in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda during that decade.

In 2003, Ogata became the first female president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and oversaw efforts to provide assistance to people in developing countries, including Afghanistan and South Sudan. She retired as head of the aid agency in 2012.

More recently, Ogata served as a member of an advisory body to the organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Ogata was born in Tokyo on Sept 16, 1927, and spent her early years abroad, including in the United States and China.

After graduating from the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo, she went on to obtain a master's degree from Georgetown University and a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley.

After becoming the first Japanese woman to represent the country at the United Nations in 1976, Ogata served as the Japanese representative at the U.N. Commission on Human Rights from 1982 to 1985.

Ogata became an associate professor at International Christian University in Tokyo in 1974 and then a professor at Sophia University in Tokyo in 1980. In 1989, she became head of the Faculty of Foreign Studies at Sophia.

