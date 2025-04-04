 Japan Today
Prince Hisahito is pictured before attending the entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. Image: Pool photo/KYODO
national

Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, enters university

TOKYO

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, attended the entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo on Saturday.

The 18-year-old prince, who graduated last month from the university-affiliated Senior High School at Otsuka in the capital, will pursue his long-time interest in insects, including dragonflies, at the School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

"I am grateful for being able to learn in various academic fields," he told reporters before the ceremony. "Sometimes I feel nervous about my new life, but I want to cherish every experience."

His parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, said in a statement, "We hope he has a fulfilling time at university."

Prince Hisahito will commute by car from his residence at Akasaka Estate in Tokyo for a while and later from a rented apartment near the university in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, depending on his schedule, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The prince will celebrate his coming-of-age at a traditional imperial ceremony next September, a year after reaching adulthood at age 18.

He is expected to participate in court events as an adult member of the imperial family from then on, while prioritizing his studies during his years at the university.

While it is customary for members of the imperial family to study at Gakushuin University and its affiliate schools in Tokyo, Prince Hisahito has pursued a different path, starting at Ochanomizu University Elementary School and attending Ochanomizu University Junior High School before entering Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba, a first for an imperial family member.

The crown prince's eldest daughter, former Princess Mako, graduated from the International Christian University in Tokyo, the first imperial family member to do so, and was followed by her younger sister Princess Kako.

The University of Tsukuba, founded in 1973, had around 10,000 undergraduates as of last May, and its recent graduates include professional footballer Kaoru Mitoma, who plays as a winger for English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

