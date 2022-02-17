Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Prince Hisahito admitted to prestigious high school in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prince Hisahito, a nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, has been admitted to a high school attached to the University of Tsukuba, known as a highly competitive state-run educational institution in Tokyo, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The prince, 15, the only son of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, is the first member of the imperial family in the postwar era to enroll at a high school not affiliated with Gakushuin University.

In April, he will enter Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba.

Most imperial family members have studied at junior and senior high schools affiliated with Gakushuin University, established in the 19th century as a school for aristocrats. But the prince did not tread the traditional path.

The prince is currently a third-year student at Ochanomizu University Junior High School and attended the elementary school attached to the university.

Prince Hisahito and his parents thought highly of the senior high school's policy of valuing freedom and autonomy in making the decision, the agency said. The fact that the senior high school at Ochanomizu is a girl's school was another reason the prince sought to move to an outside high school.

The admission was made through the junior high school's program that allows some of its students to proceed to senior high schools to which it has ties. The prince, who had had good enough grades to apply for the program, took an entrance exam on Sunday and passed it, according to the agency.

Crown Prince Fumihito, known for his liberal education policy for his children, has said he has talked with his son throughout his education. "(The prince) now sits at the desk much longer than a year ago," he told reporters last November.

The prince's two older sisters have already graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

And like all the other students if he is really lucky he can look forward to an entry level job at dentsu, working 10 - 12 hours a day, earning slightly more than a conbini worker being some old guys kohai.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog