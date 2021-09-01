Princess Mako, boyfriend Komuro to marry by year-end

Princess Mako, a niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and her boyfriend Kei Komuro will marry by the end of the year, a government source said Wednesday.
The marriage between the couple, both 29, has been postponed for over two years following reports of trouble between his mother and her former fiance over money, including Komuro's educational expenses, which the man shouldered.
According to the source, the Imperial Household Agency is planning to skip traditional marriage ceremonies, given the financial troubles on the Komuro family side.
It would be very rare for a female member of the Japanese imperial family to marry without the related ritual ceremonies.
The princess will likely decline a lump-sum payment to be offered upon her departure from the imperial family, and it is believed the couple will live in the United States once married, the source said.
Komuro and Mako, Crown Prince Fumihito's eldest daughter, met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo. They were unofficially engaged in September 2017.
Komuro, who previously worked at a Tokyo law firm as a paralegal, took the New York state bar examination in July after graduating from Fordham University's law school in New York State with a Juris Doctor degree in May.
He started studying at the law school in August 2018 after his planned marriage with Mako was abruptly delayed following reports of the financial dispute.
The crown prince, the emperor's younger brother, has said he approves of the couple's marriage but suggested it has to be welcomed by a so-far skeptical public.© KYODO
Asiaman7
After persevering for so long, Princess Mako appears to be rather eager to set herself free of the restrictive confines of her position and the incessant back-fence talk of a nation of nosey parkers. Like Harry and Meghan, Kei and Mako will be using the U.S. as a buffer against intrusive press. Moreover, after they marry and Mako declines the lump-sum payment and leaves the imperial family as required by Imperial House Law, the press should be advised to back off. At that point, she will be liberated — no longer a financially dependent servant of the “so-far skeptical public.” She and her new husband should be allowed to live their lives free of troublesome meddlers.
divinda
Is she really eagerly seeking to leave the Royal Family as you claim? If so, then why deny the lump-sum payment to leave?
The Imperial House Law you cite about women leaving after marriage is actually still under review, and even if it is maintained, it always has the possibility to be altered in the future.
By declining the money, she is therefore not willingly removing herself from the family, and therefore allows her status to perhaps be re-instated if the law is ever changed since she did not technically agree to her status being revoked.
Once her father (next in line) becomes emperor, if the law does change someday (maybe not now, but possible in another decade) then she will be the first-in-line heir... as long as she does not willingly step down and "leave" the family under her own accord.