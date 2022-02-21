Japan's top business lobby calls for border controls to be eased more

The head of Japan's largest business lobby suggested Monday that the country's border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus are not based on epidemiological grounds, calling on the government to further ease them by simplifying immigration procedures.
Masakazu Tokura, who leads the Japan Business Federation, said at a press conference that the government's decision to raise the cap on the daily number of new entrants from the current 3,500 to 5,000 starting next month is not enough.
Tokura said he believes the real reasons behind the lack of easing are complicated immigration and tracing procedures for people entering Japan. To solve what he sees as the bottleneck, the chairman of the lobby, also known as Keidanren, requested the government to use more digital technology.
He, however, said the decision last week marked "a first step in paving a way toward allowing people to travel internationally."
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday his government will relax in March Japan's border controls in the wake of criticism from business and academic circles at home and abroad.
Within the new daily cap, foreign nationals will be able to enter the country for purposes other than tourism.
Tokyo and many other areas remain under a quasi-state of emergency, which allows prefectural governors to ask restaurants and bars to close early and stop serving alcohol.
But some health experts have started saying that the latest resurgence of infections driven by the Omicron variant of the virus has likely peaked after hitting the country for more than a month.
Tokura, also chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co, questioned the need to continue limiting social and economic activities, and said it is necessary to draw an exit strategy from the current sixth wave of infections.
"There should be discussions as fast as possible about what it should be like under an endemic (rather than a pandemic)," he said.
On Monday, Tokyo reported 8,805 new COVID-19 cases, below 10,000 for the first time since Jan 24. But the number of newly recorded deaths from the disease reached the highest level in more than a year at 30.
The nationwide daily count was 51,986, about 13 percent down from a week ago, with the death toll at 173.© KYODO
Asiaman7
I wonder whether the government will ever halt the tracking of travelers entering the country. Perhaps it eventually will for citizens, but I sincerely doubt it will for non-citizens.
stickman1760
Kishida doesn’t have to fret over the criticisms from both at home and abroad. Just follow the science. And the science says you can open the borders if people coming in are vaccinated and preferably boosted.
Steve
Japan needs to do something quick. The Hotels in the countryside are in shatters and Ginza is seriously struggling. While it will take years as maybe forever to recover ! The Nation is on the verge of collapse and I would say even bankrupt! The debt it has amassed is unfathomable.
Open up for business! Get more vaccine. Be careful and put the Economy first!
Jexan
Japan cannot survive without foreign workers and tourism. The politicians know this but don’t want to admit it.
Zoroto
There is plenty of domestic tourism as the people of Japan are no longer overran by foreigners.
There will be no Chinese tourists for a long time, so Ginza won't be helped. They shouldn't have bet the farm on Chinese tourism. You know there is a problem when announcements at Ginza dept stores are first made in Mandarin before in Japanese.
Sure...
Zoroto
I am still trying to figure out why the foreigners posting on here care so much about tourists. Do you really miss rude foreigners in bars, and noisy and polluting go-karts driving down the streets?
Zoroto
True about the first part, false about the second part.
This request from the business lobby is 100% about foreign workers. They hate tourists probably as much as essentially all Japanese.
zichi
Tourists are essential for the wealth of the country. Long after they have left they will continue to buy Japanese products. PM Abe set a target of 20 million.
Barry
Surely Kishida is now embarrassed. In the United Kingdom, they have a 95-year-old woman who is continuing to work even though she has Omicron, she has said she will only do light work but nonetheless, she is working.
If she is not scared of Omicron then no one should be.
Zoroto, Those tourists contribute to your infrastructure, a country where the population is in rapid decline needs money from somewhere in order to maintain the standards that you have become accustomed to. Japan's own business lobby is speaking out on this, the people who comment, foreigners or not, have the right to make comments as they choose. Whatever your gripe is with non-Japanese, you should remember that they contribute, when working in Japan as much as any Japanese person. As for the tourists they only give money they take nothing.
Peeping_Tom
"Japan cannot survive without foreign workers and tourism."
Certainly, the country would collapse without tourism.
"Before COVID-19, travel and tourism accounted for about two percent of Japan’s total GDP."
"https://www.statista.com/statistics/731610/domestic-and-foreign-tourism-contribution-to-gdp-japan/"
Tourism = 2% of Japan's GDP!!!
People talk without realising the absurdity of their statements.
Barry
Hate such a strong word, perhaps you speak only for yourself and not for Japan