Go To travel campaign thrown into disarray after minister's remarks

Japan's travel subsidy campaign was thrown into deeper confusion Friday when officials had to quickly clarify a recommendation by the tourism minister regarding the contentious program, with his stance on covering cancellation fees facing opposition from a senior member of the ruling coalition.
Tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba urged young people and seniors in large group tours not to use the campaign, citing the risk they may spread the coronavirus and, in the case of the elderly, develop severe symptoms.
He said specific age groups and size of tours subject to the advisory were under consideration. But an official at the Japan Tourism Agency said later it would ultimately leave it to the discretion of travel agencies as "it would be difficult to draw a line due to the diverse nature of travel."
The agency is affiliated with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism headed by Akaba.
On Thursday, the government revised the travel initiative shortly before its start on Wednesday, excluding Tokyo from the program after the capital reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, remaining the area hardest hit by the virus.
The abrupt decision prompted cancellations by people living in Tokyo or planning to visit the capital under the Go To travel campaign, which is designed to encourage domestic trips to help revive the virus-hit economy.
Akaba said the government had no plan to make up for fees incurred by such people. But Noritoshi Ishida, policy chief of the Komeito party, called on the government to "consider (compensating for) cancellation fees" following the exclusion of Tokyo from the campaign. The party is the junior ruling coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party.
Under the 1.35 trillion yen tourism push, the campaign will eventually subsidize up to half of travel expenses, including accommodation and transport fees, with the government initially providing discounts worth 35 percent of total costs.
The remaining 15 percent will be covered by coupons to be issued after September for food, shopping and other travel activities offered at destinations, according to the tourism ministry.
The government decided to exclude trips to and from Tokyo from the controversial initiative amid concern that the planned nationwide campaign would contribute to a resurgence in virus infections.
Akaba said it was a "gut-wrenching" decision to remove Tokyo but that the capital has become "a center of the viral spread."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also offered an apology over the decision, adding that Tokyo will be restored when the number of infections in the capital goes down.
Despite the decision to exclude Tokyo, concerns remain that some travelers will stay in hotels outside the capital but visit sightseeing spots and restaurants within it, undermining virus containment measures.
Tourists who use train stations in Tokyo and the capital's Haneda airport, meanwhile, will likely be eligible for the government's subsidy campaign as long as they stay at accommodation facilities outside of the capital.
The campaign will offer discounts for those who have already booked trips planned from Wednesday onward if they apply to the campaign operators after returning.
Akaba also said the government will oblige accommodation facilities in the remaining 46 prefectures to take anti-virus measures such as checking the temperature of guests and confirming their identities for them to be eligible for the campaign.
The subsidy scheme was initially slated to begin in August before Japan's Bon holidays around the middle of the month, when many people living in major cities return to their hometowns. But it was moved forward in time for a four-day long weekend from Thursday.
Local government leaders had voiced concern about the initiative, as they feared that the campaign could bring the virus to their regions from the metropolis.
Tokyo, which reported a record of 293 infections on Friday, has raised its alert level to the highest of four amid a recent resurgence of infections.
On Thursday, three prefectures surrounding Tokyo -- Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama -- as well as Osaka Prefecture also saw their largest numbers of daily cases since the state of emergency was lifted in late May, bringing the nationwide total to 622.
Japan's nationwide infection total reached around 24,200 as of Friday, excluding some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo in February.© KYODO
OzBurger
People can visit Tokyo but can't stay? Sounds a bit half baked of you ask me.
Just push back this plan, just like the Olympics. And close the bars!
Priority should be given to containment of COVID 19. You can't have an economy if the people are dead.
HAMBURGER
Too bad Go to. Now we need Total Lockdown for 7 weeks. We can do this all 2020, just like John getting more Saturday schools in The Breakfast Club.
mu-da
Disarray descibes Japanese leadership and management since quite some time. The cruise ship, the schools, the virus response, the health care worker treatment, the visa situation and so on. Does Mr. Abe still play with his dog?
gokai_wo_maneku
Scrap that plan and use the money to pay healthcare workers!
that person
What a mess.
Just stop being hard headed and cancel it. Cancel the Olympics too while you’re at it
kurisupisu
A government that makes problems and then struggles to deal with them?
pathetic...
divinda
As mentioned yesterday, this campaign is about to Go To H..e.. double hockey sticks.
dbsaiya
And in all this, Abe is nowhere to be seen. He's distancing himself from this half arsed, mixed message plan because this will go the same way as his masks; a dismal farcical failure. People who have no medical background are leading the charge on this despite a testimony at the diet hearings from a leading medical expert warning that the current situation is dire and that direct action is immediately necessary. Abe's no-brain policy is eerily similar to trump's.
drlucifer
And how much money do you think would be enough for healthcare workers ?. While you are at it why not call for some of the money to oay the SDF who have been putting their lifes on the line helping flood victims and restoring lifelines in disaster areas. Health workers even have pay, there are millions who have gone for months without pay, I am one of them and I am not complaining and still spending more than most people receiving a monthly paycheck.
drlucifer
Abe has the luxury of controlling whatever narrative he or is bureaucrats and the media will spread it to the always-believing masses. DT hasn't such a luxury.
Burunduck
DrLucifer i just hear bla bla from you. So you doesnt want to support the healthcare workers. Also DT have FoxNews, you should remember at least that.
gaijintraveller
The most sensible solution would be to cancel the plan Go To plan completely.
Then Abe should fire Tourism minister, Kazuyoshi Akaba, for being so stupid and coming up with such a stupid idea.
Mr Kipling
293 cases, few of which are considered serious, out of 13,000,000? They know where the clusters are..host clubs, cabaret clubs, drinking places and a few care centres, clinics and theatres. As the man in Chernobyl said...”Bad but not terrible!”
However, a state funded plan to subsidise travel around the country at this point could be described as “Well meaning but actually pretty terrible.”
MarkX
Gaijintraveller, it wasn't Akaba who came up with the plan but the old fossil Nikai, who runs the LPD, and is also chairman of the travel association. He was looking to line his buddies pockets, the people in JTB, and a few of the other companies you had to use to get the discount.
Harry_Gatto
I do find it amusing when on TV so many people pronounce Go To in the same way as Goto, the popular Japanese surname.
marcelito
Japan's nationwide infection total reached around 24,200 as of Friday, excluding some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo in February.'
How much longer will, they keep including this ridiculous line, qualifying the Diamon Princess debacle numbers? It was trotted out initially in February to 'show the world that rising covid 19 numbers in Japan were due to a foreign ship ..you know as Japanese have a 'unique mindo and cultural habits that keep corona under control as the Aso twit tells us. B y now its way past its use by date with the 700 ship infections paling next to the 25 thousand odd ( vastly under tested / reported ) official cases here.
Designer 02
What a confusingly written article. The first four paragraphs in particular. The article is as confusing as the scheme itself.
This is why the scheme should just be cancelled. First rule of virus control - avoid unnecessary travel. Scheme pays people to do the total opposite. Wait until the virus is gone
indigo
no need to listen those politicians . you are risking your life! not worth it!
Ashley Shiba
I love many things about Japan, however, one thing about this culture there is Zero flexibility. Once something is decided there is Zero room for change and that is in all aspects of life here and during this virus there is No Room for such attitudes.
jforce
The inept plan doesn’t factor in all the commuters to and from Tokyo.
Cancel it now and save lives. If not, all the big city people will flood the countryside and infect innocents.
Orac
A government that makes problems and then struggles to deal with them?
pathetic...
Darn Right!
USA. 77,000 cases in one day.
Japan 594 cases in one day.
Pathetic and in the case of the West, deadly.
Jax
@HAMBURGER
Oh, it's 7 weeks now? What happens to the usual 6 weeks, you always say?
TrevorPeace
No kidding. As a Canadian who has been in Japan every year since 2011, I can't fathom the lack of intelligence of the people the Japanese elect. Sorry. Bent at the waist, hands on thighs, waiting forgiveness.
JeffLee
The vast majority receive their salaries from their private-sector bosses, not from the govt, so fat chance of that happening.
Jbigs
This is what I'm hearing from my Japanese friends (more or less):
COVID-19 has been in Japan for 6 months now, it's still here. The fact is that it is here to stay; it will not be eradicated; the new normal is to live with more precaution than before, travel with more precaution than before. Many tourism related business on the brink of bankruptcy due to having recently renovated, upgraded facilities due to the boom in tourism in recent years and to prepare for the olympic influx which was much needed. With precaution such as hospital grade cleaning procedure and extra precaution they should go ahead with this travel campaign. If not now, when? There is no proof of a vaccine. The government is trying to support this industry which really needs it.
drlucifer
Point out where I said I don't support health workers ? , health workers are not going without pay and neither is their pay the lowest, yes they are essential workers just like the deliveryman, supermarket staff and a myriad of other jobs, why aren't we crying for their pay to be raised afterall there is a corona cash cow begging to be drained dry.
kohakuebisu
A second, or third, or fourth wave is always possible with this virus. Every plan needs a contingency, especially in a country hit with lots of natural disasters like Japan. From all the confusion, it looks like this Go To campaign has no contingency and they are making it up as they go along.
I think its too early for the Go To campaign, but if its a done deal, excluding Tokyo is not a bad move. The problem is that no-one is coming out from the government and explaining it. I guess it is because they don't want to own the decision.
mmwkdw
Welcome to Japan!
Reckless
To try to do good and be damned.
yakyak
Every big city in the world has dealt with this pandemic the same way. In the beginning commerce is more important than the virus. If there were leaders in the world with any vision this pandemic could have been under control in the first couple of months, but because of the greed and the God of money and competition, the people of the world will suffer and live in fear, while the governments blame each other for their own lack of vision. All you really need is common sense and a little time, the Government has lost both.
wanderlust
Saw the GoToTravel katakana headline in the media yesterday, but read it as GoToTrouble!
More appropriate!
expat
It's been in disarray since they chose the name...
marcelito
pathetic...
Darn Right!
USA. 77,000 cases in one day.
Japan 594 cases in one day.
Pathetic and in the case of the West, deadly.
Number of tests performed daily ( yesterday figures ) USA 756,000 , Japan 12,000 roughly....pathetic indeed. As usual LDP fanboys cherripick data to suit the govt narrative, even with a new moniker still ain't speakingwisdom. LDP doesn't want to increase testing as the case numbers will skyrocket and affect the vote at the election Abe is sneakily planning for this autumn.
Chico3
Somebody has brains, and it ain't the government.
Takara
i like the campaign BUT not in the current situation. If young and old people are advised to not to use the campaign then promised economic benefit won't be that great.
putting aside the fact that no-one really want to play game "who has it?" when it comes to family and friends.
good campaign, bad timing.
Jonathan Prin
Measures taken now discriminate people because of age, wealth and location of dwelling.
How to kill the national "ha" in an instant !
Note that excluding Tokyo living people or going there for accomodation makes a 50% increase in cost to pay (outside the coupons) ...quite opposite to a bargain !
yakyak
Tokyo IS Japan.
Mirai Hayashi
290 people found to be infected today (a Saturday).....highest count so far and not a good time to be traveling.