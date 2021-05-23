Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan administers 1st Moderna vaccine shots to SDF members

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Defense Ministry said Sunday it administered Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine among Self-Defense Forces members, the first confirmed use of the vaccine in Japan.

The vaccine developed by the U.S. pharmaceutical company was granted fast-track approval by the Japanese government on Friday along with one provided by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc.

The ministry vaccinated SDF doctors and nurses as well as private nurses who will work at the centers which will open in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday for inoculations of the elderly. They will use the Moderna vaccine at the venues.

Japan now has three available vaccines, also including one developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE already in use.

The AstraZeneca shot will not be used immediately in Japan amid lingering concerns over rare cases of blood clots being reported overseas, the health ministry has said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

3 available vaccines!! Wow! Now the gov't can give some more lame excuses as to why they can't distribute them. What is next because they already used logistics, computers crashing, not enough doctors with 6 degrees to give a shot, no country would sell the vaccines, people don't want the vaccines. Running out of excuses. Time to get creative!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel