Japan advises against travel to 50 nations including U.S., China

Japan on Tuesday raised its travel advisory for some 50 countries including the United States, China and South Korea to Level 3, warning against any trips to these areas as the novel coronavirus continues to spread globally.
That is one step down from the Foreign Ministry's highest level, which urges Japanese nationals to "evacuate immediately" from a country or area and "avoid all travel regardless of purposes."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is expected to impose an entry ban on foreign travelers who have recently been to the listed countries, which now cover more than a third of the world including most of Europe and Southeast Asia.
In addition to the risk of infection, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi cited border closures and stay-in-place orders enacted abroad as reasons for raising the travel advisory.
"Global infections have been increasing at a faster pace...and we are deeply concerned for the safety of our citizens," he told a press conference.
Among the countries that were raised to Level 3 on Tuesday, 21 are in Europe, nine in the Middle East and Africa, seven in Southeast Asia and six in South America.
Japan is also rushing to stem a rise in infections brought in by returnees and foreign visitors, with imported cases making up about one in four of the total in recent days.
More than 780,000 have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll topping 37,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.© KYODO
7 Comments
Do the hustle
It just seems like Japan is at least a month behind the rest of the world in taking action against the spread of this virus.
Chabbawanga
None of these places would let you in even if you made the effort.
tamanegi
"Japan is also rushing to stem a rise in infections brought in by returnees and foreign visitors, with imported cases making up about one in four of the total in recent days."
Please provide evidence of foreign visitors arriving in recent days infected with coronavirus. Where did they arrive? From what countries?
Which hospitals are they in?
marcelito
Ffs....the virus is spreading domestically ..pull your finger out and start testing ..
Mainichi news reporting this afternoon -
Survey of Line Corp.’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1 percent of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.
A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus, according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1 percent out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.
That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.
rgcivilian1
What, finally maybe too little too late? Here's one why are the travel agencies still selling tickets to these countries where you can leave this weekend.
Dango bong
Who in their right mind would travel right now? Give me a break
rgcivilian1
The idiot who went to Spain in the heaviest outbreak since the Black Plague to take advantage of cheap rates and now came back in along with his wife and infected others in Aomori Prefecture.