Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's aging nuclear plants may be checked at least once a decade

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese authorities on Wednesday proposed that the safety of nuclear plants aged 30 years or older be checked at least once a decade to obtain approval for continued operation.

The proposal from the Nuclear Regulation Authority came as the government seeks to scrap a rule that limits the operating life of reactors to a maximum of 60 years.

The regulator said the proposed mandatory safety checks should also be applied to nuclear reactors in use for more than 60 years. It means that if the safety is confirmed, Japan may be able to authorize nuclear plants to run for 80 years, as in the United States.

"The (proposed) regulations will be much stricter than the current system," Shinsuke Yamanaka, chairman of the nuclear watchdog, said at a press conference. "It is our responsibility to regulate properly."

Amid deep-seated concern over the use of nuclear energy in Japan, he suggested that the older a nuclear power plant, the more difficult it is to pass the screening process because the regulator plans to increase assessment points as its lifespan extends beyond 30 years.

The watchdog will continue discussions on how best to ensure the safety of reactors while hearing opinions from power companies before deciding on a broad plan to revise the country's nuclear regulation law by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in August that Japan will use nuclear reactors that meet stringent safety standards as much as possible in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions and secure a stable electricity supply.

Under the current standards introduced after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Japan limits nuclear reactors' service period to 40 years in principle.

But if approved by the regulator, the 40-year period can be extended by up to 20 years.

As the government wants to rely more on nuclear power, it is hoping that the time when plants remain off-line for safety reviews will not be included in the 30 years.

But the regulator said Tuesday the off-line time should be counted in the lifespan as equipment ages even when safety screenings are conducted.

Although the government pushes to reactivate idled reactors, public concern over nuclear facilities remains strong in the country following the crisis triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Oh, we're completely safe now, then. (eye roll)

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Once a decade? What could go wrong?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

What were the previous requirements? every 20 years? never?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Once a decade, here another idea, once every disaster happened.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Should be checked at least every five years or more.

(Should be doing whatever we can to wean ourselves off of nuclear power.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Given most are already past their best before date, a slightly more frequent inspection regime might be more appropriate, say ten times? Once a year is the very least and unannounced if it is to have any credibility.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog