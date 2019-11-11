Japan aims to keep elderly driving with compact EV subsidies

Japan is considering subsidizing purchases of ultracompact electric vehicles to promote their use as an alternative to full-size cars amid an increase in traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, officials said Saturday.
The industry ministry is weighing a maximum allocation of around 100,000 yen per purchase, the officials said, as the one- to two-seater EVs are looked at as a way to provide Japan's rapidly aging population with an easier and safer means of mobility, particularly in rural areas where public transport is limited.
Ultracompact EVs, which are smaller than normal automobiles, are considered easier to drive and are designed to travel at comparatively low speeds.
Drivers of ultracompacts require a regular driver's license and are only permitted to use a limited number of public roads in the country.
But the transportation ministry is looking to relax regulations in the current fiscal year that ends in March to allow the vehicles to be driven on most public roads.
They are designed for use on short trips and are expected to play a key role in reducing the number of major accidents.
However, the take-up of the one-seater Coms model by Toyota Auto Body Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp, has remained slow. The cheapest version costs around 800,000 yen, and so far only some 10,000 units have been sold in Japan.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is considering crafting a scheme based on the existing subsidies granted when purchasing EVs or plug-in hybrids, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Although details about the scheme have yet to be released, the envisaged subsidies are expected to be up to 100,000 yen, with the amount allocated dependent on the distance the vehicle can travel on one charge.
The industry ministry has requested about 20 billion yen in the next fiscal year's budget, including subsidies for normal EVs and PHVs.
Automakers have been making active efforts to produce ultracompact electric vehicles.
Toyota Motor's new model, which it plans to put on sale in the winter of 2020, can travel at a maximum speed of 60 kilometers per hour and has a range of some 100 kilometers. Prices have yet to be announced.
Nissan Motor Co has been providing a car-sharing service with its two-seater "Nissan New Mobility Concept" EV in Yokohama. Honda Motor Co is also advancing research and development in this field.© KYODO
Samit Basu
Two problems with this Kei-Kei EV push.
Kei cars have worse safety record than regular cars, and this Kei-Kei EVs will be even less safer than Kei cars. These things are basically death traps.What makes you think that the elderly who can't drive a regular Kei car can drive a Kei-Kei EV better? The solution is self-driving, not even smaller vehicles.
Yubaru
Size does not matter when it comes to "elderly" drivers!
Chip Star
Japanese "logic" on full display here. Old people in any size of vehicle is dangerous, even if it's an electric vehicle.
jiji Xx
anything to sell MORE....
Toasted Heretic
Old people need to get around, too. Not everyone over 50 is past it.
Disillusioned
So, due to so many elderly drivers being involved in accidents they are going to make it easier for the elderly to buy cars. Yeah, that makes perfect sense, NOT!
oldman_13
Instead of these kinds of things, push the elderly to take more public transportation and also things like taxi and Uber.
John Beara
Cannot do or offer something with so scam money from the pension they pay? My town have a mini bus that drive people around to clinic, etc
Louie
Didn't they offer alternatives for the elderly to give up their license?
JustMyThoughts
(笑), Great idea, I can see the ad campaign now. Toyota Auto Body, at maximum speeds of 60 kilometers! If you're lucky, おじいちゃん will olny hurt instead of kill your three year old child because... you know 87 year olds have a 'right' to drive.
marcelito
Nice ....another way to hand tax money to the car companies instead of finding a real solution... corporate handouts under the guise of public safety. Whatever bureaucrats came up with this are guaranteed " special advisor " amakudari positions at Toyota & friends.
Chip Star
Why are you so judgmental towards old people? Not every old person is a danger behind the wheel.
Hilarious that you constantly whine about blanket statements disparaging Jaoan, but feel free to make blanket statements.
rainyday
This is the real problem the Ministry is trying to solve, it has nothing to do with reducing the number of accidents involving elderly drivers.