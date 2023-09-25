Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan approves Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai, Biogen

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry on Monday approved the manufacture and sale of a drug for Alzheimer's developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co and U.S. firm Biogen Inc.

Lecanemab, branded Leqembi, will be the first drug in Japan to both treat the underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease and slow the development of its symptoms.

The drug for treating early-stage Alzheimer's and mild cognitive impairment is expected to be made available for use as early as later this year.

The move came after U.S. regulators formally approved lecanemab in July after granting the drug a fast-track conditional approval in early January. In Japan, a health ministry panel gave the green light to its formal approval in late August.

As the drug's standard price is $26,500 per year in the United States, the price in Japan is also likely to be high.

Eisai said clinical trials demonstrated the new drug curbed the progression of symptoms, such as worsening memory and impaired judgment, by 27 percent compared with a placebo.

However, some patients administered the drug experienced side effects like brain edema and bleeding, it said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel