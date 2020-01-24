Japan confirms 2nd new coronavirus infection

A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at Haneda airport in Tokyo.

Japan's health ministry said Friday it has confirmed a second infection with a new deadly virus that has been rapidly spreading from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The patient is a man in his 40s from the city who is on a trip to Japan, the ministry said, adding that he has been hospitalized in Tokyo and is in stable condition.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed cabinet members in a meeting in the morning to ensure thorough border control checks, provide necessary information quickly to the people and protect the safety of Japanese nationals living overseas.

Japan confirmed its first infection with the pneumonia-like virus earlier this month. It involved a Chinese national who was returning to his home in Japan after traveling to Wuhan.

The second patient arrived in the country last Sunday after contracting a fever five days before, according to the ministry. The case was confirmed on the first day of the Lunar New Year holidays, when many Chinese are expected to travel.

Chinese people are expected to make 3 billion trips during the holidays through next Thursday with more than 7 million people likely to journey overseas, including to Japan.

In the latest case, the man's symptoms had eased by the time he arrived in Japan, having visited hospital twice in China on Jan. 15 and Jan. 17.

However, he went to hospital in Japan on Monday, and as he continued to have a fever and a sore throat, returned for another checkup on Wednesday, when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The man was transferred to a Tokyo hospital and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus, which has killed at least 25 in China and infected more than 800 globally.

The institute informed the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of the second case in the early hours of Friday.

The patient told health authorities in Japan that he had mostly stayed in his room at his accommodation and that he had been wearing a mask when going outside, according to officials.

He also said he was from Wuhan but that he had not visited the seafood market linked to the initial outbreak, they said.

The World Health Organization on Thursday called for urgent measures against the outbreak but WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus told a press conference after a two-day meeting in Geneva that it "has not yet become a global health emergency."

Didier Houssin, who chaired the WHO emergency committee on the virus, said only a limited number of cases have been reported outside China, and that Chinese authorities are taking preventive measures such as a lockdown of Wuhan.

According to a statement released after the gathering, participant countries were divided over whether the current situation should be called an international health emergency.

Nonetheless, members of the emergency committee will likely meet again within a matter of days to "examine the situation further."

