national

Japan considering raising daily entry cap to 7,000 from 5,000

11 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering further easing its COVID-19 border controls by raising the daily cap on entrants to 7,000 from the current 5,000, government sources said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government raised the cap for foreign nationals entering the country for purposes other than tourism and Japanese nationals returning from 3,500 and eased quarantine rules.

While it is not known when the government may raise the ceiling to 7,000, the sources said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce details at a press conference on Thursday.

The government is facing growing calls for further easing of the cap to allow more people in including foreign students, the sources said.

Japan initially implemented the entry ban in late November to keep the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay. Easing of the COVID-19 border curbs from Tuesday came ahead of the start of the new school and business year in April.

Probably a wise move now that the government is getting over a million third doses into arms each day. 

https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/content/vaccination_data5.pdf

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Times also reports that:

> Foreign nationals planning to attend schools in Japan will be accepted regardless of the limit, as many students are waiting to enter the country ahead of the April start of the school year, according to the sources.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan is considering further easing its COVID-19 border controls by raising the daily cap on entrants to 7,000 from the current 5,000, government sources said Wednesday.

Whoa Kishida, cool your jets, don't move too fast.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Radical moves from the Japanese government. And I'm not even being sarcastic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@ian

Foreign nationals planning to attend schools in Japan will be accepted regardless of the limit

I wonder how these limits are enforced. Is each airline allotted a certain number of potential passengers?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

the japanese public is still wary of gaijin spreading the virus, hence the gov'ts slow walk of raising the cap. but don't they know that japan is reporting more daily cases than the US right now? smgdfh...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I wonder how these limits are enforced. Is each airline allotted a certain number of potential passengers?

Most probably.

Easily enforced by number of flights /planes allowed per day

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But no limits to certain travellers will complicate it now

0 ( +0 / -0 )

but don't they know that japan is reporting more daily cases than the US right now?

Ah didn't know that.

Good for the US!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It would be nice to have some rationale for these numbers.

It would also be nice to think the number was being set based on medical reasons with no speculation over whether these numbers were being capped based on PCR testing capability a whole two years into a pandemic.

Finally, it would be nice for the government to stop implying that only non-Japanese bodies are capable of bringing this and other diseases into Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

but don't they know that japan is reporting more daily cases than the US right now? smgdfh...

great point!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

