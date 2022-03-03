Japan considering raising daily entry cap to 7,000 from 5,000

Japan is considering further easing its COVID-19 border controls by raising the daily cap on entrants to 7,000 from the current 5,000, government sources said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government raised the cap for foreign nationals entering the country for purposes other than tourism and Japanese nationals returning from 3,500 and eased quarantine rules.
While it is not known when the government may raise the ceiling to 7,000, the sources said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce details at a press conference on Thursday.
The government is facing growing calls for further easing of the cap to allow more people in including foreign students, the sources said.
Japan initially implemented the entry ban in late November to keep the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay. Easing of the COVID-19 border curbs from Tuesday came ahead of the start of the new school and business year in April.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Probably a wise move now that the government is getting over a million third doses into arms each day.
https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/content/vaccination_data5.pdf
ian
Times also reports that:
dagon
Whoa Kishida, cool your jets, don't move too fast.
chinpo wo sasageyo
Radical moves from the Japanese government. And I'm not even being sarcastic.
Asiaman7
I wonder how these limits are enforced. Is each airline allotted a certain number of potential passengers?
nakanoguy01
the japanese public is still wary of gaijin spreading the virus, hence the gov'ts slow walk of raising the cap. but don't they know that japan is reporting more daily cases than the US right now? smgdfh...
ian
Most probably.
Easily enforced by number of flights /planes allowed per day
ian
But no limits to certain travellers will complicate it now
ian
Ah didn't know that.
Good for the US!
kohakuebisu
It would be nice to have some rationale for these numbers.
It would also be nice to think the number was being set based on medical reasons with no speculation over whether these numbers were being capped based on PCR testing capability a whole two years into a pandemic.
Finally, it would be nice for the government to stop implying that only non-Japanese bodies are capable of bringing this and other diseases into Japan.
Aly Rustom
great point!